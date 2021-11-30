The truth about the conversation that tore William and Harry apart

A source has revealed that when William asked Harry, "why rush things?", Harry responded "who the hell do you think you are?". Photo / Getty Images

A source has revealed that when William asked Harry, "why rush things?", Harry responded "who the hell do you think you are?". Photo / Getty Images

A new book on the royal family claims to know for sure what sour words were exchanged between brothers William and Harry to cause their falling out.

The newly released royal expose, titled Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, alleges that when William confronted Harry about his whirlwind romance with Meghan Markle, Harry replied in anger: "Who the hell do you think you are?"

According to the book's author Christopher Andersen, the outburst occurred in September 2017, when Harry told William that he planned to propose to Meghan.

A source told Andersen that William asked Harry: "Why rush things?" The book also implies that William, 39, feared that Markle was "an opportunist" and contacted his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, to assist him in convincing Harry to take more time.

William's interference may have been well-meaning but, according to Andersen, Harry was "furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs".



Meanwhile William was worried about the sudden change he had seen in his brother, since he started dating Markle, telling his father, Prince Charles, that Harry's relationship with Markle was "like something I'd never seen" and "it feels like I have lost my best friend".

Although William's main issue was the short tenure of Harry and Meghan's relationship, Andersen states in his book that there was also a lot of worry within the family about Meghan's family and their revealing statements to the media.

The bombshells dropping from the pages of Andersen's book don't stop there. Shockwaves were sent through the royal family when the tell-all named Prince Charles as the family member who had made "racist" comments about the possible skin colour of Harry and Meghan's future children.

Andersen alleges that Charles, upon learning of his son's engagement to Markle, mused to Camilla: "I wonder what the children will look like?"

Camilla is said to have been "somewhat taken aback" and replied: "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain".

Anderson writes that Charles clarifies: "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"

Royal aides are said to have been asked to contact the family lawyers in response to the allegations, which Charles vehemently denies, calling it "fiction".