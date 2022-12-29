Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The truth about breast reduction surgery in New Zealand

By
9 mins to read
According to the Ministry of Health, some evidence has shown "the effect of intervention of breast reduction was comparable to that of hip, and more than knee, total joint replacement." Photo / Getty Images

According to the Ministry of Health, some evidence has shown "the effect of intervention of breast reduction was comparable to that of hip, and more than knee, total joint replacement." Photo / Getty Images

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including investigating the state of our mental health in the Great Minds series, how NZ can rebuild stronger post-Covid with The and how to minimise the impact of living in an Inflation Nation.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle