The true story behind NZ TV series Madam: 10 life lessons I learned from running a brothel – Antonia Murphy

By Antonia Murphy
9 mins to read
Antonia Murphy ran an escort agency in Whangārei for three years. Madam, a fictionalised TV series starring Rachel Griffiths based on Antonia’s life experiences, premieres on Three tonight. Photo / Kirsty Griffin

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Sex work was decriminalised in New Zealand with the Prostitution Reform Act 2003, aiming to reduce the exploitation of sex workers and improve health and safety
  • A brothel owner must have a special licence and comply with rules, including making sure the sex workers are over 18, New Zealand residents, and use safer sex practices
  • Madam, a new TV series premiering on Three, details the experiences of Antonia Murphy, an Auckland-based American who ran a brothel in Whangārei for three years. Her non-fiction memoir Madam will be published in October.

OPINION

WARNING: This story deals with sexual content and is suitable for adults only

I’m Antonia, the Madam of The Bach, an ethical escort agency I ran in Whangārei from 2017-2019. Wait,

