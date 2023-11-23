Children's Christmas wish lists will be on parents' minds as the countdown to the festive season begins.

There’s just a month to go until Christmas Eve - and unless you’re one of those people who starts buying presents in July, you’re probably starting to rack your brain for what to buy for the kids this year.

Retailers are already preparing for the onslaught of Christmas shopping, so as the countdown to the festive season begins, what are the most sought-after toys topping wish lists?

The Warehouse, Mighty Ape and Trade Me have all revealed their top 10 most popular toys ahead of Christmas - and they show that while trends come and go, it’s nostalgia kids are after this year.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in her Dream House. Photo / Warner Bros.

Thanks to the Barbiemania that took over the world with the release of Greta Gerwig’s film, our childhood memories have been unlocked and now all the kids want for Christmas is the coveted Dream House. Lego is another toy that simply never goes out of style, and there’s a set to suit every kid (and adult), whether they’re a Star Wars nerd, obsessed with house plants or prefer to create their own.

Mighty Ape CEO Gracie MacKinlay tells the Herald, “Customers are buying from long-standing, reputable brands that they’re familiar with, such as Lego, Barbie and Furby - many of which have been popular for generations.”

Data from the online retailer shows Lego is the most popular search by far, with the top three sets being the brand’s Advent calendars, the Lego City Arctic Explorer Ship and the Lego Icons Tranquil Garden.

Over at The Warehouse, it’s Squishmallows that are the most popular toy on offer. The Warehouse toy buyer Sarah Brittenden says, “Since the trend exploded on social media a couple of years ago, Squishmallows continue to be a must-have collectible toy and are super popular in our stores.”

Lego remains as popular as ever on Kiwi kids' Christmas wish lists. Photo / Mighty Ape

Lego is also hugely popular, particularly Harry Potter, Star Wars and Disney-themed sets, as well as go-to stocking stuffers Lego Minifigures.

“We’re flocking to toys that bring a taste of our own childhood nostalgia,” Brittenden adds, noting that Furbys and Bitzee Interactive Digital Pets - think the 90s classic Tamagotchi, but for 2023 - are making a comeback too.

This year kids are keen to get crafty with their Christmas gifts too, with Trade Me’s Millie Silvester revealing the online retailer has seen a rise in searches for DIY toys such as an at-home pottery set.

“Almost half of our top picks this year are all about encouraging kids to explore their artsy side – whether it’s designing, building or moulding. These toys are all about giving kids the chance to add their own touch and show off their individual creativity,” she says.

The platform has also seen a 51 per cent annual increase in searches for Barbie and her Dream House, thanks to the box office hit, which Silvester says is “no surprise”.

The cute and cuddly Squishmallow toys are topping Christmas wish lists this year. Photo / The Warehouse

Mighty Ape’s top 10 toys for Christmas

1. Lego

2. Squishmallows

3. Classic activity, puzzle and Steam-based toys

4. Furby Interactive Plush

5. Classic play toys - ball pits, sandpits, beach toys, sports toys, vehicles

6. Licensed toys and figures - Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars, Transformers

7. Classic wooden toys - toolbox, shape sorter, dolls’ houses

8. Brain teasers - Rubik’s cubes

9. Jellycat

10. Monster Jam

This Make It Real pottery set is a great gift for the budding creative. Photo / Trade Me

The Warehouse’s top 10 toys for Christmas

1. Squishmallows

2. Lego

3. Zuru Surprise series

4. Nerf Ink Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

5. Paw Patrol Mighty Movie theme vehicle

6. Board games

7. Furby Interactive Plush

8. Bitzee Interactive digital pet

9. Hot Wheels

10. Barbie

Trade Me’s top 10 toys for Christmas

1. Make It Real pottery

2. Make your own Barbie Dreamhouse

3. Little Live Pets - Mama Alive

4. Cookeez makery oven

5. Build-a-bot

6. Crawling Crab

7. Harry Potter Tamagotchi

8. Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper

9. Twister Air

10. Beetle Squishmallow

Bethany Reitsma is an Auckland-based journalist covering lifestyle and entertainment stories, who joined the Herald in 2019. She specialises in telling Kiwis’ real-life stories, money-saving hacks and anything even remotely related to coffee.