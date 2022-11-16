What are Kiwi kids putting on their wish lists this Christmas? Photo / 123rf

It’s that time of year again - NZ toy retailers are preparing for the madness that is Christmas shopping.

But when it comes to gifting this year, which toys are at the top of Kiwi kids’ letters to Santa?

The Warehouse has predicted the most popular toys kids will be hoping to get this Christmas, noting kids are leaning towards family-oriented, sustainable and interactive toys.

From the always-popular Lego and Hot Wheels cars to newer additions to the shelves like Cat vs Pickles and Squishmallows, there’s something for every Kiwi kid who can’t wait for Christmas to come.

The Warehouse Toy Buyer Sarah Brittenden notes, “Squishmallows are one of the most asked-for toys at the moment thanks to the huge presence they have on social media.

“We saw this a couple of years ago when Fidget Pop-Its literally popped up overnight and we’re seeing it again with Squishmallows. If you haven’t heard of them yet - they’re super soft, squishy, adorable characters and that makes them a must-have toy to collect.”

The Warehouse has seen over 7000 searches for Squishmallows on its website in the past month.

A Squishmallow is probably on your child's wish list for Christmas. Photo / Supplied

And ever since the lockdowns of the past few years, kids are leaning towards toys that encourage them to spend time with family - think board games, puzzles, or building a toy together.

“Lego is a toy that’s on kids’ wish lists every Christmas. It’s a great way to encourage creativity and bring family together and can be passed down and enjoyed by generations. Similarly, we’re seeing the return of board games, with the likes of Monopoly Deal and Pictionary,” Brittenden says.

The iconic Hot Wheels cars are popular as ever, with a twist in a new 90s-inspired skate collection made in collaboration with Tony Hawk. And a range of bean-filled plush toys called Cats vs Pickles is also high on the list thanks to a viral YouTube series.

Another toy trend to note is that of more sustainable packaging and materials, Brittenden adds, saying, “Among our top picks this year are our Play Studio Reusable Water Balloons and our range of wooden toys made from FSC certified timber.

“Barbie loves the planet also features on our list, with fabrics and accessories made from recycled materials.”

The Warehouse’s top 10 toys for Christmas 2022

1. Squishmallows

2. Cat vs Pickles toy

3. Play Studio reusable water balloons.

4. Board games - Monopoly Deal and Pictionary.

5. Lego

6. Play Studio wooden toys

7. Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard

8. Barbie loves the planet

9. Zuru Smashers series

10. Play Studio puzzles