Eat, Drink and Be Merry: Where To Celebrate Christmas In Auckland This Year

SkyCity is the home of entertainment with dining, dancing and Christmas delights galore

As the festive season approaches, there’s no better time to come together with loved ones and create cherished memories. Christmas embodies the spirit of togetherness, a time when friends and family unite to celebrate the joy of the season. And what better place to revel in the magic of Christmas than at SkyCity Auckland?

Nestled in the heart of this vibrant city, SkyCity offers a unique and enchanting destination for those looking to make the most of this special time of year. With its dazzling lights, delectable dining options, and a wide array of entertainment, it’s the perfect setting for your holiday gatherings, ensuring that the bonds of friendship and family are strengthened as we get set to ring in another year.

Whether you’re gathering up the work crew to toast to a successful year, planning an intimate dinner for two or bringing the family together to celebrate the silly season in style, there’s something for all ages, stages and taste buds.

World-class dining

Where your nearest and dearest are concerned, you’ll likely be looking to cater to a wide range of palettes and preferences, and Orbit 360° Dining has a four-course festive menu that will tick everyone’s boxes. Championing New Zealand produce and available for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, it’s a lovely way to take the pressure off entertaining at home, by doing it up in the sky instead. With a revolving view of Auckland’s skyline, locals and out-of-towners alike will get their kicks from enjoying a tour of the city from above.

Corn beef buns at Metita by Michael Meredith

The Sugar Club, also perched high above the skyline, is the perfect place to start (or end!) your evening, whether that’s with family or as a way to kick off the office Christmas festivities. Known as the jewel in the crown of the Sky Tower, The Sugar Club sits 53 floors above Auckland City, bringing guests a relaxed yet chic dining experience with fine food, creative cocktails and an expertly curated wine list. The kitchen focuses on flavours and textures, with a menu that champions seasonality and sustainably sourced produce. Experience the special dinner menu available on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as a private dining room with set menu options and wine pairings for larger groups.

Speaking of large groups, if you’re after a glass of Moët & Chandon or a cocktail or two for an adult crowd, take the elevator up to New Zealand’s highest bar, SkyBar, which offers sensational 360-degree views of Auckland City (if you’re over the age of 18). Pair your chosen tipple with a few bites from the indulgent pâtisseries menu, care of the master pâtissiers at SUCRÉ by SkyCity. With the ability to tailor the space to suit your needs, it’s a great shout for corporate celebrations. Pick from an array of platter options and treat guests to a cocktail and beverage menu that has been carefully designed to capture the natural essence of Auckland’s landscape.

Daytime celebrations can also be catered to with SkyBar’s newest offering, Sky Tea. A delectable take on a high tea, the award-winning team at SUCRÉ has crafted a bite-sized menu of five savouries and five desserts, along with coffee, tea and juice, or upgrade to a glass of Moët & Chandon. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For the foodies in your fold, treating them to a modern Indian feast at Cassia will make your celebrations truly special. If you’re looking for an easy dinner before an early night or keen to make it into the wee hours of 2024, start by indulging in the seasonal Journey Through India set menu, which includes Cassia’s signature dishes and a glass of NV Louis Roederer Collection 243 champagne. For smaller groups, there are plenty of comfortable corners and cosy nooks to kick back and relax, while larger groups can take over the private dining room, outdoor space or upper mezzanine level, all of which provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Sid Sahrawat’s Cassia feast

SkyCity truly has global dining covered, and chef Nic Watt’s contemporary Japanese restaurant MASU offers an immersive, entertaining and unpretentious dining experience. For groups of up to 18 guests, the Obi room is an impressive area to book, with its five-and-a-half metre solid wood table and vintage Japanese kimono prints lining the walls, which are framed by bubble glass to create privacy. If you’re planning to dine out these holidays, with its array of fresh ingredients, complex flavours and artistic presentation — think beeswax Lake Ohau wagyu and MASU’s iconic crayfish miso tartlet with ginger gel — the restaurant is a sensational way to celebrate. And for Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve, the special sharing-style Tokusen menu is sure to delight.

Across the way, behind the big red doors on Federal Street, you’ll discover Huami, Auckland’s premiere Chinese restaurant offering a true taste of Asia. The Perrier-Jouët outdoor garden can accommodate up to 40 people and is a special spot for summer events or casual dining while soaking up the sun. For something a little more intimate, the three elegant private dining rooms can be customised to suit between six and 24 guests to enjoy Huami’s flavourful menu of signature dishes including dim sim, wood-roasted Peking duck, manuka honey-glazed char siew pork and crispy tabasco prawns. For Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve the sharing-style Nectar menu is sure to make the experience a memorable one.

Located in the space formerly occupied by Gusto at the Grand, chef Michael Meredith’s latest restaurant, Metita is a new shiny star in the SkyCity precinct. A fresh exploration of Pacific cuisine, the menu is a celebration of Michael’s heritage and brings a twist to traditional Pacific flavours and dishes. Metita plays host to one of the largest private dining spaces in SkyCity, which can accommodate groups of up to 24 guests. Enjoy a lavish festive feast by booking Metita’s set menu, tailored to your requirements, or treat your group to the tasting menu for the full Metita experience.

Enjoy the show

The magic of Christmas doesn’t stop at the restaurants, in fact, the whole SkyCity precinct will be lit up to create a festive wonderland of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Scotty’s Christmas Spectacular dance show is back for another year, and of course, Santa will be in the building along with his Christmas fairies and pixies, ready to take photos and spread the magic of Christmas to your tamariki.

Giant nutcrackers and bright golden Christmas trees will fill the space, and with live performances and appearances by Scotty the Sky Tower taking place every weekend leading up to Christmas in December, the kids will be begging you to stop by more than once. Remember to bring your letters for Santa too, as the Sky Tower will once again be home to the highest letterbox in the world — a direct line to Santa’s North Pole grotto.

SkyCity Christmas show

Make a night of it

Night owls will also enjoy the Sky Tower lit up in Christmas colours as we count down to the big day, and for those looking for more live entertainment options, SkyBar’s Sky Sessions feature DJs every Thursday through Saturday evenings. Flare Bar, situated at the heart of the Auckland Casino will also keep you entertained with live music from Wednesday to Sunday.

To take full advantage of SkyCity’s hospitality, book in for a night at The Grand by SkyCity 5-star hotel or catch a show at SkyCity Theatre; there truly is something for everyone in this vibrant spot in the heart of the city.

In the spirit of Christmas, SkyCity Auckland promises to be the destination where unforgettable memories are forged and cherished traditions are upheld. Savour the cuisine, immerse yourself in the entertainment, embrace the holiday spirit and let SkyCity be the backdrop to your celebration.