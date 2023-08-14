Watch: Barbie fever sees global sales skyrocket, 129pc boost in NZ

Barbie fever is fast-spreading around the world as shoppers vote with their wallets in favour of all things pink.
Since the release of the Barbie movie, which has officially crossed $1 billion on the global box office, the popularity of Barbie products has skyrocketed.
Based on insights captured across six of the countries where PriceSpy has a presence, France and Finland have seen increases greater than 600 per cent for Barbie-related products, while New Zealand has come in at fifth with a 129 per cent boost.
Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, NZ country manager at PriceSpy, said the new Barbie movie had certainly got people talking.
“From media, social media chat to widespread word of mouth amongst consumers - many will know it is out.” Matinvesi-Bassett said.
“As a result of such clever marketing tactics with the movie launch, our global insights highlight just how profoundly popular Barbie-related products now are.”
From a Barbie-themed Airbnb to Krispy Kreme donuts to clothing lines, there are few brands that haven’t jumped on the Barbie hype train.
Mattel, which owns Barbie, has meanwhile hit record-high sales for iconic dolls and accessories.
The most popular items here in New Zealand, include the pilot doll, 3-in-1 dream camper, and at number one, the Barbie Dreamhouse.
“The Barbie movie has played a pivotal role in not only enhancing brand awareness, but also tapping into the evocative power of nostalgia marketing,” Matinvesi-Bassett said.
“As well as captivating the attention of the younger generation and avid movie-goers, the creators and marketing team behind the movie have masterfully used nostalgia to reach an older generation of Barbie-lovers who played with her during their formative years, propelling the brand’s popularity to new heights.”