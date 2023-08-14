Watch: Barbie fever sees global sales skyrocket, 129pc boost in NZ

Barbie fever is fast-spreading around the world as shoppers vote with their wallets in favour of all things pink. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Barbie fever is fast-spreading around the world as shoppers vote with their wallets in favour of all things pink.

Since the release of the Barbie movie, which has officially crossed $1 billion on the global box office, the popularity of Barbie products has skyrocketed.

Based on insights captured across six of the countries where PriceSpy has a presence, France and Finland have seen increases greater than 600 per cent for Barbie-related products, while New Zealand has come in at fifth with a 129 per cent boost.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, NZ country manager at PriceSpy, said the new Barbie movie had certainly got people talking.

“From media, social media chat to widespread word of mouth amongst consumers - many will know it is out.” Matinvesi-Bassett said.

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from Barbie.

“As a result of such clever marketing tactics with the movie launch, our global insights highlight just how profoundly popular Barbie-related products now are.”

From a Barbie-themed Airbnb to Krispy Kreme donuts to clothing lines, there are few brands that haven’t jumped on the Barbie hype train.

Mattel, which owns Barbie, has meanwhile hit record-high sales for iconic dolls and accessories.

The most popular items here in New Zealand, include the pilot doll, 3-in-1 dream camper, and at number one, the Barbie Dreamhouse.

“The Barbie movie has played a pivotal role in not only enhancing brand awareness, but also tapping into the evocative power of nostalgia marketing,” Matinvesi-Bassett said.

“As well as captivating the attention of the younger generation and avid movie-goers, the creators and marketing team behind the movie have masterfully used nostalgia to reach an older generation of Barbie-lovers who played with her during their formative years, propelling the brand’s popularity to new heights.”































