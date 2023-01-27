Meghan Markle is reportedly working on her own tell-all book. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle is reportedly working on her own tell-all book. Photo / AP

Bombshell revelations from three memoirs could derail King Charles’ coronation, according to royal experts.

Senior royals could face more shocking allegations to come from new tell-all books, The Sun reports.

The outlet reported earlier this month that senior members of the family are hesitant to speak to Prince Harry because their words “could end up in paperback”.

It’s also rumoured that Meghan Markle herself has a memoir in the works. And Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her, is releasing her own book - and it could hit shelves just before King Charles’ coronation in May.

Last year The Duke of York paid over $5 million to settle the claim. Giuffre signed a one-year gag clause, but that will expire in March - giving her the freedom to speak out about the claims.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has predicted “all of this may come to a head just before the coronation”.

Virginia Giuffre's upcoming memoir could contain more revelations about Prince Andrew. Photo / Getty Images)

Speaking to The Sun, she said, “It’s a huge burden and it’s such a shame. It’s the first coronation since 1953 and it just looks as though people are doing this deliberately just to spoil it.

“It’s thought Virginia will mainly speak about what happened to her with Epstein.

“However, Epstein and Andrew are so linked at this stage that regardless, the Duke’s reputation will be further damaged.

“I think Charles must be terribly upset. He has waited for this moment all of his life and then you have people bringing out books to ruin it.”

And fellow royal writer Phil Dampier believes the memoirs could end Harry and Andrew’s royal careers for good.

“King Charles is being hit by books coming from all sides – Harry, Meghan and Virginia,” he told the outlet.

“Harry is the one the most focus is on. He has basically got a club behind his back with the threat of this paperback.

“It must be a worry for the royals that he’s got that hanging over them.

“Then the timing couldn’t be worse for Virginia’s book. Charles could have definitely done without this.

“But with Camilla by his side they will get through this and it’s very lucky that the public seems to still be behind them.

“It’s delusional to think Andrew and Harry are going to be able to relaunch their careers.

“Harry’s days are over and Andrew’s days are over.”

It comes after The Sun revealed Prince Andrew has gathered around $17 million to launch his own legal case against Giuffre, as he plans to claim he never met her and that the infamous photo of them together was a fake.

Andrew believes he has a case since Giuffre has withdrawn sexual abuse allegations against US lawyer Alan Dershowitz, saying she “may have made a mistake”.