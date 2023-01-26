Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew faces potential further embarrassment after his accuser Virginia Giuffre revealed she is writing a “tell-all memoir”.

Giuffre has long alleged she was trafficked and sexually abused as a teenager by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and also made a million-dollar settlement with Andrew after filing a sex abuse lawsuit against the royal.

According to the New York Post, Giuffre has signed a book deal worth millions.

The royal had to pay Giuffre close to $12m after signing a settlement in February 2022, however, Andrew is understood to be pursuing a legal bid to reclaim the money.

It was reported that the late Queen Elizabeth’s second son — who lost his HRH title and all public duties after it was alleged that he had sex with Giuffre when she was 17 — thinks he has a shot after Giuffre recently dropped her lawsuit against lawyer Alan Dershowitz, in which she accused him of sexual abuse.

Despite agreeing to the payout, Prince Andrew did not admit any wrongdoing and has consistently and vehemently denied the claims.

As part of the settlement, it is believed Giuffre and the disgraced royal made a one-year agreement that they could not talk publicly about the case.

However, one year has nearly passed, and Giuffre is seemingly ready to put pen to paper.

Reports on the settlement figure the Duke was forced to pay to Virginia Giuffre put the figure somewhere in the $24 million ballpark. Photo / Getty Images

Royal insiders told the New York Post that any book from Giuffre will be an embarrassment for the royal family, particularly on the heels of Prince Harry’s Spare and as King Charles — Andrew’s older brother — is preparing to celebrate his coronation on May 6.

It is not known whether Andrew will be mentioned in the book, however, other names may be published.

One insider said, “Andrew is going to obviously be invited to the coronation, although he will not be invited onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace. But the palace will want as little drama as possible, so this is terrible timing.”

The memoir comes after pages from a document referred to as Giuffre’s “memoir” were revealed in 2019 among court records relating to her lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2017.

Ghislaine Maxwell has revealed her association with Jeffrey Epstein (left) has become "the greatest regret of my life''. Photo / Getty Images

What might be in the memoir?

That memoir, called The Billionaire’s Playboy Club, contains details of Giuffre’s life as a teen inside Epstein’s alleged sex ring.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Epstein and Maxwell whenever they demanded.

The unpublished 139-page exposé described how Maxwell scouted her while she was working at one of Donald Trump’s clubs. Giuffre claims she was invited to audition for a job as a masseuse.

That is when she was allegedly groomed for sex work.

She also alleged that Maxwell participated in sex acts and was a key figure in manipulating young girls.

The exposé also alleges Giuffre was told to sleep with Epstein’s powerful friends, including Andrew and former senator George Mitchell. Mitchell has denied any involvement with Giuffre and Epstein.

Maxwell was eventually arrested and found guilty of participating in the sexual abuse of underage girls and of sex-trafficking minors.

She is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida jail.

Epstein, who was also jailed, died in his cell in August 2019. He was facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex. While his death was deemed suicide, it is claimed he was murdered.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex offences for her part in Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse ring, made her latest claims from the Florida prison she is being held in as part of an interview on the UK TalkTV channel. Photo / TalkTV / AP

In an interview with TalkTV this week, Maxwell failed to apologise to her victims, instead saying they should take their “disappointment and upset” out on the US authorities who “allowed” Epstein to be killed.

She also claimed she has no memory of Andrew meeting Giuffre, and believes the photos of the pair together were doctored.



