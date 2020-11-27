The Skin Suite in Hastings offers new approach to anti-ageing

Debbie Sweet at her newly opened clinic The Skin Suite.

We wear our face every day and that's why it is so important to look after it, says Debbie Sweet.

The registered nurse has just opened a new clinic called The Skin Suite and is excited to finally be working for herself and able to offer her expert services.

"I want to help you to achieve your goals when it comes to skin care and appearance medicine and am so thrilled to be able to offer my clients Profhilo — a revolutionary new treatment available at The Skin Suite.

"The treatment is a new approach to anti-ageing. It's an injectable treatment that works by bioremodeling which counteracts skin laxity of the face and in areas traditionally hard to treat such as the neck, arms and hands.

"I'm so excited about this treatment," Debbie said.

"The results are incredible and unlike botox or dermal fillers clients know exactly how many injections they are going to need.

"It's done aesthetically, with the neck and face having five injections on each side. You need two treatments before you see results, although some people can notice a difference after the first treatment, and then a follow-up perhaps once a year depending on your age.

"What I love about this is that it's not a firm filler, rather it increases your skin turgor. So it will strengthen your skin, by increasing the collagen and elastin production therefore reducing your fine lines and wrinkles.

"It doesn't give the lift that filler does — it gives you a refreshed and glowing natural look. I think it's a game changer.

"Many people have gone away from the frozen look of fillers and botox and are looking for something that will make them feel better about themselves. That's what appearance medicine is all about and why I love it so much. Watching my clients get their spark back is so rewarding.

"Don't get me wrong. I still think botox and fillers have their place — in fact I love them — but Profhilo offers a way to treat the hard areas such as neck and jowls in a much more natural way."

Debbie Sweet treats a client at her new clinic in Hastings, The Skin Suite. Photo / Paul Taylor

Debbie spends her time between nursing at Hawke's Bay Hospital and her clinic.

"It keeps me balanced. I see some humbling things in both settings."

She is originally from London and has been living in New Zealand for 18 years — 12 of them in Hawke's Bay.

She trained as a beauty therapist and "loved it" but wanted to be able to offer more so she went on to train as a nurse.

"We can get wrapped up in appearance, but this new treatment is about making a difference — a really feel-nice difference— without looking frozen or forever young. It makes you look and feel refreshed and with that comes a confidence boost which puts a spring in your step."

Debbie says the biggest thing we can do for our skin is take care of it.

"We wear it every day. People spend a lot of money on clothes that they might wear 20 or 30 times, so it makes sense to look after something that you wear every day. And please wear sunblock. Put your moisturiser on in the morning and then put on sunblock before you do your makeup. I have some really good sunblock here. The manufacturers have got a lot smarter and there are some good products on the market."

Debbie offers a complimentary consultation for appearance medicine and/or skin treatments,

The Skin Suite is at 102 Queens St East, Hastings. Go to theskinsuite.co.nz for more information.