The six types of office workers you love to hate (even if you won't admit it)

5 minutes to read
Now work really has changed forever, our offices are filled with different characters to those you'd find pre-pandemic. Photo / Lala Azizli, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Guy Kelly

Hybrid working is here to stay, according to an Office for National Statistics report which found the proportion of UK workers hybrid-working has risen from 13 per cent in early February to 24 per cent

