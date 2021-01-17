The secret to cooking the perfect eggs every time

An amateur cook has shared the unusual appliance that ensures perfect eggs every time. Photo / Getty Images

As far as breakfast goes, it doesn't get much better than a perfectly cooked egg on toast alongside a hot cup of coffee.

But making the perfect egg, with the perfect runny yolk, can be a challenge with many wondering what cooking method is best to achieve success.

And now an amateur home cook has taken to Facebook to reveal how she makes perfect eggs, opting to use a cheap pie maker instead of the traditional stovetop methods.

Posting to an Australian Facebook group dedicated to sharing pie maker recipes, the woman named Jenny said using the pie maker is the best way to control the consistency of your eggs.

"There's really no other way to cook them! Cook for five minutes for soft [eggs] or seven minutes for hard," she wrote in the post.

She also adds that for soft yolks it's best to leave the pie maker lid up, while for a firmer egg the lid can remain shut.

The end result in Jenny's pictures was perfectly uniform eggs with Instagram worthy runny yolks.

Facebook users were quick to share their praises of the method with one woman sharing her success using the method and sharing she was "very pleased" with the result.

"[The] eggs were perfect, I just love this machine," she said.

Home cooks also shared they use the pie maker to make pizza pies, muffins, crumpets and one even shared they made their own arancini balls.

"So quite awhile back I saw a few people make [arancini balls] in their pie maker, so I finally got around to giving them a go with the leftover mushroom risotto I had in the fridge," she said in the caption.

"I found using a large heatproof plastic spoon helped to flip them without breaking," she said, adding she rotated the arancinis on both sides until they were crispy.