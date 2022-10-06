Despite winning $15 million, this Lotto winner says it is a privilege to still work in his childhood community, making a difference for local tamariki and rangatahi. Image / Getty Images

Despite winning $15 million, this Lotto winner says it is a privilege to still work in his childhood community, making a difference for local tamariki and rangatahi. Image / Getty Images

An occasional series profiling New Zealanders who have lived lives less ordinary yet largely unknown.

In the space of a year Michael* from Porirua's life changed in the most contrary of ways: He lost a loved one. And he won $15 million. This is the heartwarming story of one man's generosity, gratitude and humble dedication to his community.



"I didn't own a home," recalls Michael of his life seven years ago. "And I'd just gone through losing someone very close to me."



He was living with his two adult children and "we didn't have much", says Michael, who worked for a not-for-profit in his childhood community, "a place where there were a lot of social issues". It was a job he was endlessly passionate about.

"I had a little bit of debt. The kids had jobs and we were in a good position. We had a car etcetera. But nothing to a luxurious degree. We never had money, not enough to really value it."



But that was about to change.



It had been a harrowing year for Michael and his children. "That person close to me was going through a journey, it was a tough journey for all of us," he says of what ended in the devastating loss of their loved one.



Sitting alone on the couch one evening, Michael, who kept his own regular Lotto numbers, tuned into that night's draw.



As he watched the colourful balls roll out of the gravity pick machine his eyes grew wide: "I was like, 'Oh, I've won something here.'"

His voice wavers as he recalls the moment. "Even now I'm getting emotional.



"I told my daughter to come and read out the numbers to me. As we read them, it became evident that I'd won.



"It was very emotional: a lot of yelling and screaming at first, jumping up and down. But then, I think given the year we'd gone through, there were a few tears."

Michael's winning Powerball ticket. Photo / Supplied

What happened next was something of a whirlwind: "I basically said to the kids, 'We'll go to Auckland.' And we went up on the Friday and had a great weekend."

Arriving at Lotto in Newmarket, was "pretty surreal", remembers the newly minted multi-millionaire.

"The receptionist said, 'How can I help?'

"And I said, 'I'm the winner from Porirua.'

"They just smiled and from there, everyone at Lotto was really awesome."

That weekend, Michael and his kids lived it up: a fancy hotel, beautiful meals out and shopping sprees.

"I gave the kids a little bit of spending money. They went a little bit crazy. We were all able to enjoy ourselves and take a breath. It took a long time to sink in and we were all just in amazement and dumbfounded that given everything that had happened, this had happened to us as well."

With $15 million to his name, Michael and his kids could have continued in that vein for years. But here's where Michael's story is different.

"I gave half to my mate."

It was a promise he'd made long ago that, even to the tune of $7.5 million, he was determined to honour.

"We'd been friends for over 20 years. We'd worked together ... two jobs for a long time."

During quiet night shifts, Michael and his mate would sit smoking cigarettes, "dreaming and talking and laughing".

"I think someone had won Lotto one night and it came up in conversation. We both just said, 'Okay, if either of us win, we'll split it in half'."

When Michael came forward with his offer a decade later, his friend was in the midst of "a lot of challenges, job-wise and health-wise. He was up and earning good money then all of a sudden it changed. So [the money] changed his life even more.

"That act of giving half to my friend, no one can say anything in relation to being greedy. That act itself sort of set up that frame around it. I say this with humility but it was a wonderful gift. I've never had a second of regret. It was the right thing to do."

With the rest of Michael's winnings, he set up his children, surprised his siblings with $250,000 each in a game of Secret Santa - which he prefaced by telling them it was "just a small gift" - and bought himself a home.

"A house is huge," he says of his biggest purchase. "You know, given this day and age and what houses are valued at, I'm grateful that I have a home that's freehold. I don't complain about paying rates or insurance because there are people that are really struggling or even just struggling to get into first homes."

Sometimes, says Michael, he just sits in his house and feels immensely grateful that it's his.

"I think of people, especially young people, how they struggle at the moment and in general how our country is struggling with inequality. So, I'm just grateful to have what I consider a beautiful home and lie in a nice bed. It's something I'm very grateful for."

When he's not at home, Michael has chosen to continue his community work. And while he's humble in what he shares, the Herald understands his contribution has been immense.

"I grew up in a place where there are a lot of social issues," he says. "I still work there and to still be a part of that community is a privilege. To make a difference, especially for tamariki and rangatahi, is really cool. I just look at them and think of me ... where I came from and how I was brought up. I think it all led to me doing that work.

"I think people have a very narrow vision of what these children are capable of, whereas they have massive potential to dream and to achieve. That's what I say when I connect with them."

After his win, Michael recalls saying to his friend: "Bro, let's just put a little bit of money into this project. It was, given what we didn't have, it was a great amount. We've never had to put anything else into it, it enabled us to continue that work and build on that initial investment.

"Even more now, I can do the stuff I love."

While Michael has chosen to keep his win anonymous, there are some who know, and some who ask.

"You get the odd one that comes out of nowhere and sort of blurts it out. Awkward for them," he chuckles. "Everyone's jaw drops and they're like, 'Did he or she just say that?' I just sort of laugh and walk off and say, 'yeah'."

Despite his generosity to his community work, his friend and his family, hands have been held out by others too.

"It's been said before but you find out some things about people you thought you were close to. It's a sad thing, but in a way it tells you more about people ... rather than thinking, I've upset that person, you think, I've done the best I can looking after my family and the people I really care for and love."

Michael's found himself having to remain firm on those decisions "because otherwise it becomes a habit, that it's alright to ask. You have to be able to have strong conversations but in a way that says why. And if they don't accept it, then that's what they have to bear, as opposed to that you've done something wrong".

Asked if he's spent up large on anything in particular, such as a wardrobe full of clothes and shoes, he quips with a laugh, "Like Imelda Marcos? No. You actually have to be more decisive about what you buy. Otherwise you end up buying a whole lot that you don't need.

"The money's enabled me to secure what I see as my financial future and to do the things that I love and to contribute and to serve. It does make you think more about the value of money and securing yourself and your family's future. It's really important. If this hadn't come along, that would have been very, very different.

"With that money, you have choice. But with that choice is a lot of responsibility as well. It's about honouring yourself and your family and the things you believe in."

• *Michael's name has been changed to protect his identity.