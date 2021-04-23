'The rumours are true': Beloved Kiwi confectionery Pods to be discontinued

Mars New Zealand has confirmed the products will be discontinued. Photo / Supplied

Whether you're a fan of Snickers or the original Mars Bar flavour, it's a sad day for Pods fans everywhere.

The beloved Kiwi snack that's been a go-to treat for many a road trip and movie night is being discontinued, according to manufacturer Mars New Zealand.

TVNZ reporter Andrew Mcfarlane revealed a statement from the company on Twitter this afternoon.

"New Zealand, I have some very sad news. The rumours are true, Pods are being discontinued," he wrote.

A statement from Mars New Zealand's general manager Peter Simmons read, "Due to changes in our manufacturing capability, we've had to make the difficult decision to discontinue Pods.

"We don't make these decisions lightly, and when we do, we always try to balance the expectations of our customers with the needs of our business. We recognise some will be disappointed by this change, and we hope it's not long before they find a new favourite treat from the Mars line-up."

Outraged Kiwis quickly took to social media to mourn the classic treat. One shared on Reddit that he had contacted the company, who responded telling him, "This product is not being manufactured and is no longer available."

"Time to panic buy Pods," one commenter decided.

"Genuinely sad. Loved pods. Used to get them sent to me in the UK when I lived there ... I will miss them," another wrote.

On Twitter another diehard Pods fan wrote what we were all thinking: "Noooo, one of my friends referred to this as forbidden cereal and now I need some to try it."

A search online reveals Pods are no longer available on Countdown's website, although you might still be able to snag a packet at New World or the Warehouse.

If all else fails, now the transtasman travel bubble is open, you might just have to hop across the ditch to get your Pods fix.