Website of the Year
Premium
Lifestyle

Nine easy ways to reduce food waste

10 minutes to read
Megan Wood
By:

Megan Wood is a food, travel and lifestyle writer based in Auckland.

I am that person who has a dozen airtight containers taking up room in my fridge because I just can't bear to throw out food.

I save spoonfuls of cooked rice, a couple of broccoli

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.