The real reason Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's funeral

Meghan "left it up to [Harry] as to whether or not she would attend the funeral", according to an insider. Photo / Getty Images

When Prince Harry arrived in the UK without Meghan, it was believed she had decided to stay home on medical advice due to her pregnancy – but it appears there may have been another reason entirely.

Friends of the duchess told the Daily Mail that she stayed behind in California because she "doesn't want to be the centre of attention" at Prince Philip's funeral.

"Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral," a source with close ties to the duchess told the publication.

"Meghan said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward."

Meghan and Harry with the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate in March 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan reportedly had a "special bond" with Prince Philip, but said this is also a chance for Harry to mend his relationship with his family.

A friend of the duchess also claimed Meghan being six months pregnant is still a factor in her not attending the funeral, with her mother Doria "adamant" she not travel and put her health at risk.

Harry's tribute

Prince Harry today paid tribute to his grandfather, calling him "a legend of banter" and "cheeky right 'til the end".

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour," Harry said in a statement released shortly after his brother's tribute.

"He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.

He said the Duke of Edinburgh would "be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke".

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Harry concluded with the Latin phrase, "Per Mare, Per Terram", the Royal Marines motto meaning "By Sea, By Land".

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be held on Saturday afternoon (early Sunday morning NZT) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.