The Queen's 95th birthday plans will be starkly different from previous years

The Queen sat and mourned alone, a tearful Prince Charles walked behind the coffin and Princes William and Harry were finally reunited during a solemn farewell to Prince Philip. Video / AP

The Queen will celebrate a lonely birthday this week - her first without her beloved husband Philip in seven decades.

The Queen turns 95 on Wednesday, and will be surrounded by only the tiny team of staffers that form her Windsor "bubble", reports the Daily Mail.

And plans for a new birthday portrait are also being put on hold, as she is officially still in mourning for her husband.

Prince Philip's glaring absence will be impossible to ignore, as what should have been a joyous occasion is also set to be overshadowed by speculation over the major rift in the royal family.

Royal sources say the Queen will probably spend her birthday just like she has most other days this year - driving herself to Frogmore, one of her favourite places, to walk her new corgi pups Fergus and Muick.

She spent time there yesterday coming to terms with what the rest of her life will look like without Philip by her side.

The official national mourning period ended at 8am yesterday in the UK, as the Union flag returned to full mast on government buildings. But the Queen and her family will stay in mourning until Thursday, the day after her milestone birthday.

And there will be no gun salutes to mark the day, with the traditional 41-gun and 21-gun salutes at Hyde Park and the Tower of London both cancelled, the Ministry of Defence announced last night.

It's understood the Queen will be visited by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, likely along with his wife Sophie. There will also be calls from the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and others.

It's expected the Queen will be back at work as normal the next day.

While William and Harry appeared to reunite at the funeral over the weekend, sources said "meaningful conversation" between the brothers was still some way off.

It's said Harry will be flying back to California very soon after appearing alongside his brother and sister-in-law for the first time in over a year.

It's not known whether Harry spent time with his father Prince Charles outside the funeral.

And apparently Kate was responsible for breaking the ice outside the chapel by speaking to Harry. The brothers then struck up a conversation.

The senior royals, including the Queen, Prince Charles, Harry and William, spoke outside the castle grounds for over an hour before going their separate ways by 6pm.