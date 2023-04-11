The mystified monarch thought her grandson was 'so consumed' by love for his wife that it was 'clouding his judgment', new book reveals. Photo / AP

The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly believed that Prince Harry’s devotion to Meghan Markle “clouded his judgment”, an explosive new book reveals.

The former monarch had allegedly grown tired of the often-tense relationship between Prince Charles’ sons prior to Prince Harry meeting his future wife.

However, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started to publicly slam the royals and slander certain members of the monarchy, the Queen was mystified by their actions and thought it was “quite mad”.

The Queen thought her grandson’s judgment was being influenced by Meghan Markle as a result of the Prince being “so consumed” by his love for her.

The claim was made by Robert Jobson in his new book Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed.

The Queen allegedly didn’t look forward to her long conversations with Harry, as she found them tricky and her grandson’s behaviour odd.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and the Queen in Widnes, England, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

An insider revealed: “Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.”

However, Prince Charles stopped picking up Harry’s calls after he swore at him and frequently asked for money.

When Charles was asked by the Queen why he wouldn’t give in to Harry’s requests, the now-King replied that he wasn’t a bank.

The Queen was “devastated” when the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2021 and moved abroad, especially after the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

Prince Harry chats to the Queen during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 15, 2013 in London. Photo / Getty Images

However, she was as supportive as possible when it came to the Montecito royals, even dismissing their sit-down talks and Netflix series as “this television nonsense”.

Prince Philip on the other hand was less accepting of the pair’s actions, making a comment before his death in April 2021 that alluded to the couple’s publicity antics.

“It’s a big mistake to think about yourself… If you think it’s all about you, you’ll never be happy.”