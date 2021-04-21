The Queen dealt double tragedy as friend and adviser Sir Michael Oswald dies at 86

The Queen lost both her husband and her dear friend within the same week. Photo / Getty Images

Not only did the Queen lose her husband of 73 years two weeks ago, she also tragically lost a close friend on the day of Philip's funeral.

The monarch's trusted friend and racing adviser Sir Michael Oswald passed away after a long illness on April 17 aged 86, reports The Sun.

Sir Michael was in charge of both the Queen and the Queen Mother's racing interests for nearly 30 years, regularly photographed with the royals at racing events throughout her reign.

His wife Lady Angela, who was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, shared a sweet tribute with the Racing Post, saying, "He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had.

"For all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work."

He was born in Surrey in 1934 and attended Eton and King's College, Cambridge before being recruited as manager of the Royal Studs.

Sir Michael worked for the Queen Mother from 1970 to 2002, becoming Elizabeth's racing adviser after her mother's death.

He was made Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in last year's New Year Honours list. His death is the second tragedy to strike the Queen after the passing of her beloved husband Prince Philip on April 9.

Sir Michael Oswald was in charge of the Queen Mother and Elizabeth's racing interests for around 30 years. Photo / Getty Images

Philip was laid to rest last Saturday in a pared-back funeral ceremony in Windsor with just 30 attendees. The Queen sat and grieved alone as she said a final goodbye on her "saddest and most difficult day".

It's said that she drove herself to her favourite spot in Frogmore Gardens on Sunday for some quiet reflection.

The gardens are one of her favourite parts of the Windsor estate to walk her puppies, including dorgi Fergus and corgi Muick.

The Queen, who wore a face mask and all black outfit for the occasion, looked sorrowful and deep in thought during the funeral service.