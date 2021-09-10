The popular purchase helping Kiwis through lockdown

Since we can't head out to the shops in lockdown, what are we spending our money on instead? Photo / Getty Images

Since we can't head out to the shops in lockdown, what are we spending our money on instead? Photo / Getty Images

Level 4 changes our way of life in more ways than one.

Pre-lockdown, when we couldn't be bothered slaving away at the stove, we turned to restaurants, bars and takeaways, but with those out of the picture and us unwilling to give up our favourite foods, we've had to learn to adapt - and our new "lazy" food can be made in this lockdown's most popular product purchase.

Fryers.

PriceSpy has released new data showing what Kiwis are buying this lockdown and it appears fried, low effort, delicious food is a number one priority.

"Bread makers were a huge hit in lockdown last year but this year's big lockdown trend appears to be coming from the shopping category of fryers."

With a 285 per cent year-on-year growth, fryers (including air fryers) are the number one product on Kiwis' minds. New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett says, "Our data indicates people are looking to buy items that help pass the time, keep them entertained and offer the opportunity to create delicious-tasting food."

Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL HD9650. Photo / Supplied

Breadmakers might have claimed the number one spot during last year's level 4 lockdown but it's very obvious their time at the top has passed. Which begs the question: what is it about fryers that makes them so special?

Air fryers in particular have recently seen a growth in popularity - Matinvesi-Bassett goes so far as to say they have a "cult following". Notorious for their low effort and fast-food style results, air fryers make a healthier alternative to traditionally fried food, something we're loving in level 4.

"There's no doubt this shopping category is one to keep a close eye on and it will be interesting to see whether demand continues to grow as alert levels change," she says.

But air fryers aren't the only thing Kiwis are buying for their kitchens this lockdown.

Espresso machines have seen 99 per cent year-on-year growth, proving it's not only our weekly takeaway that we miss but also our baristas. And just in case you thought the time of breadmakers was over, you might be surprised to learn they're stubbornly keeping their place on the top buys list with a 74 per cent year-on-year growth.

The data also shows that with schools and daycares closed, parents are juggling work, childcare, and homeschooling - resulting in an increase in purchases of Lego, board games, and ebook readers.

Fitness watches have also made an appearance on the list, proving that Kiwis are still taking their exercise seriously although gyms might be closed.