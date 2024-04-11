Peter Phillips has reportedly split from his long-term girlfriend Lindsay Wallace. The royal couple had been together since 2021 after Phillips' marriage to Autumn Kelly ended. Photo / Getty Images

Peter Phillips has reportedly split from his long-term girlfriend Lindsay Wallace. The royal couple had been together since 2021 after Phillips' marriage to Autumn Kelly ended. Photo / Getty Images

Peter Phillips has reportedly split from his girlfriend.

The 46-year-old businessman - the son of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - began dating Lindsay Wallace, 43, in 2021 after his marriage to Autumn Kelly ended, but it’s now been revealed they have gone their separate ways, though things are still amicable between them.

A source told the Sun: “They were friends before their relationship blossomed, but Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course.”

The former couple first met back when Wallace - who has two children from her previous marriage - was at school with Phillip’s sister, Zara Tindall, and it is believed they reconnected and became friends at a reunion in 2019.

Then-Prince Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2022 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Their romance was confirmed in November 2021 when Phillips - who has daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with his 45-year-old ex-wife - and Wallace were photographed together ahead of the christening service for Lucas Tindall and August Brooksbank, the sons of Zara and her husband Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

It was reported in January 2022 Phillips had introduced Wallace to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told the Sun at the time: “The Queen is one of the most important people in Peter’s life, so it’s only right that he introduces Lindsay to her. It was a very warm meeting, and the Queen was clearly delighted to meet someone who makes Peter so happy.”

Phillips wanted his grandmother to see that he was “happy” with Wallace, and was relieved she was “welcomed” into the fold.

The insider said: “It may still be early days, but Peter wanted his grandmother to see he was happy. It is a clear sign that Lindsay has now been firmly welcomed into The Firm and a major first step if they were to ever choose to get married. The Queen just wants Peter to be happy.”