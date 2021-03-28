Queen's grandson Peter Phillips quizzed by cops after 740km lockdown trip to Scotland 'on business'

The Queen's "favourite grandson" has been quizzed by police after a complaint that he had driven to Scotland to see a married woman. Photo / Getty

The Queen's "favourite grandson" has been quizzed by police after a complaint that he had driven to Scotland to see a married woman.

Police were called by furious locals and issued advice to Peter Phillips after he was seen more than 740km away from his home in Gloucestershire.

Phillips, who lives at his mum Princess Anne's estate, turned up to Aberdeenshire.

Police were called where they checked in on both the 43-year-old and a 40-year-old mother of two at her home in Aberdeenshire.

His Range Rover was spotted outside the woman's property.

"It seems wrong he has travelled here from England, whatever the circumstances," one local source told the Sun.

"Scotland is closed and if you flew here you would have to quarantine for 10 days."

Despite the 740km trip up north, police decided Phillips was not in breach of any Covid-19 lockdown rules.

He told officers he was on a business trip.

A spokesperson for Phillips company, XP Medical, which provides rapid Covid-19 tests, said they don't comment on details of Phillips' accommodation while travelling for business.

Police issued a statement, saying: "At around 6.40pm on Friday March 26, 2021, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus, Montrose. Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of ­legislation."

The woman, who is separated from her husband, is a friend of Phillip's sister Zara from their days at private school in Scotland.

The woman attended Zara's wedding to former rugby star Mike Tindall in 2011.

Inside sources have said Phillips is the Queen's "favourite grandson", according to The Sun.

Phillips, a father of two, announced his split from Canadian wife Autumn, 41, in February of last year.

England is still under a strict "stay at home" order while Scotland is still in lockdown with travel only permitted for "essential purposes".