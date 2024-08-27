Over on the Herald’s Facebook page, many declared that showering “every day” is a non-negotiable, with others adding that they usually shower “every day, twice if you’re working out” and “twice a day. Morning and evening”. “Morning and night, especially in the summer months.”

Others noted it’s not necessarily the most sustainable option to shower more than once daily, with one commenting, “Think ‘water bill’. That may deter a second or third shower in one day.”

And others pointed out that it depends on what you do for a living. “Every day, especially if you work in a physical labour job,” one wrote.

Is a daily shower really necessary?

“Try having a baby and see how often you shower, or maybe that’s just me lol,” wrote one parent.

“Kids don’t need showering every night. It’s a busy time of the day and sometimes you just need to pick your battles. Not to mention children with skin issues, it dries out their skin,” another pointed out.

Dermatologist Dr Vania Sinovich would agree, telling the Herald yesterday that showering daily or even more frequently could damage your skin barrier.

“The skin is home to a huge variety of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which impact skin health as well as systemic health. Washing and scrubbing removes these, especially if the water is hot,” she explained.

“As a result, skin may become dry, cracked, irritated or itchy. This is often compounded by the reduced humidity that occurs during winter.”

Sinovich concluded that “daily showers do not improve your health, could cause skin problems and, importantly, they waste a lot of water.”

But despite this, it seems many Kiwis aren’t planning on giving up their daily ablutions anytime soon.

As one declared on Facebook, “Cleanliness is next to godliness and that’s good enough for me!”

But as another jokingly pointed out, “Some of the men just need to work on their deodorant game.”