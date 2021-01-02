The drink worse than a McDonald's burger: Six ways to reduce calories this summer

"Some really simple swaps can be made to ensure that calorie intake is reduced without putting a dampener on your festive spirits." Photo / 123rf

With Covid-19 causing havoc around the world, many of us are keen to keep our health in check in 2021.

While a lot of us indulged during lockdown, a diet guru has revealed there are ways to still enjoy our 2020 binge this year while keeping the calorie count in the green.

Terri-Ann Nunns says you can still have fun and hit your health goals at the same time.

"Some really simple swaps can be made to ensure that calorie intake is reduced without putting a dampener on your festive spirits," she told The Sun.

She's now shared her seven top alcohol swaps to help us indulge while not feeling guilty or piling on the pounds.

Her list also reveals one popular drink that is worse for you than a McDonald's burger.

1. SWAP A LARGE GLASS OF WINE FOR PROSECCO

Celebrating with bubbles rather than a large glass of wine will reduce the calories dramatically.

"A large glass of wine contains 220 calories whereas a glass of prosecco has just 85 calories," Nunns said.

"You often find that the sugar content can be lower in prosecco which, again, gives it the edge when it comes to calories.

"A glass of prosecco will provide you with 1.5 units of alcohol whereas a large glass of wine is likely to be around three units."

2. SWAP A PINT OF BEER FOR A BOTTLE OF BEER

It's a pretty simple solution. A pint of lager has 210 calories, where as a bottle has 140.

"The term 'beer belly' doesn't exist without reason. Beer can be a big contributor to weight gain," Nunns said.

3. WORSE THAN MCDONALD'S: REPLEACE LONG ISLAND ICED TEA FOR A BLOODY MARY

Many of us love cocktails. But it's probably a good idea to put away the Long Island iced tea.

A long island iced tea has more calories than a McDonald's cheeseburger according to a leading nutritionist. Photo / 123rf

The popular drink contains a whopping 400 calories.

"Not taking into account the potential of a looming hangover, the calorie content of this drink is more than a cheeseburger from McDonald's.

"If you want to go for a healthier cocktail, choosing something like a Bloody Mary would mean you would consume much fewer calories and you could even hit two of your five a day (servings of vegetables) if you're having 150ml tomato juice and if you eat the celery stick afterwards."

4. SWAP GIN AND TONIC FOR GIN AND SLIMLINE TONIC

Changing your mixer to a sugar-free alternative will cut the calories down dramatically.

A regular gin and tonic is 100 calories, and a slimline tonic just 60.

"If you are trying to manage your weight, this is a really easy swap to make and the taste is virtually the same."

5. SWAP DESSERT WINE FOR A GLASS OF SHERRY

Most of us love a desert wine, but it comes to about 118 calories.

A glass of sherry contains just 60.

6. SWAP WHISKEY FOR VODKA

A single shot of whiskey, which is equal to a 25ml measure, is about 64 calories.

For a healthier swap, choose vodka served as a single measure. One 25ml pour is about 50 calories.

"A double measure with a sweet mixer like Coke is around 170 calories a pop, which is more than a schooner of beer," experts at Glamour Magazine said.

"So opt for single shots and mix with lo-cal soda and fresh lime instead."