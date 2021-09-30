The Dating Diaries: Why you should date men with sisters

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande helped popularise "BDE", and now there's a new dating catchphrase you should know. Photo / Getty Image

OPINION:

When Ariana Grande started dating Pete Davidson she replied to a since-deleted tweet saying her boy is ah-hem, packing.

The relationship that made no sense suddenly did and BDE – big d*** energy, was born.

He might be tall, lanky, with dark circles around his eyes, looks evil but is apparently lovely, and worst of all, a male Scorpio but damn, that BDE? It's worth it.

The catchphrase took over Twitter, it took over summer and it made Davidson the hottest Hollywood man to go after post Thank U, Next.

This picture of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande is BDE.

Now, there is a new kind of BDE, and it's the secret to a bomb relationship and a hot summer romance.

RWSE: Raised with sisters' energy.



Okay sure, it's not quite as catchy as BDE but, according to a couple of magazine articles I read online, it's the secret to a "less likely to break your heart" kind of love. Even me, a commitment-phobe, is ready to sign up.

If you're more of a visualist and need an IRL example of what or who exudes RWSE I got you. Look no further than the millennials' collective boyfriend, Mr Harry Styles.

Bonus round, the IRL version of someone who does not elude RWSE is Tristan Thompson. Need I say more?

RWSE is reserved for those who were raised with sisters - or someone who was raised and is close with female cousins, aunties, best friends, the list goes on. It's like a sparkly halo hanging above their head saying, "I'm a good one, pick me".

Just look at Styles. He's kind, caring, advocates for all important social issues, wears a dress better than me and on top of it all, he just looks like a pure, happy little human.

Thompson, however, cheated on Khloe Kardashian DAYS before she gave birth to their daughter.

The point is, lads with sisters have the big three, baby:

1. They respect women

They not only grew up protecting their sister but they also got bossed around by her and chances are they saw her with a broken heart and thought dam, I won't be a douche bag like that guy.

2. They know women aren't unicorns

No unrealistic expectations here: They know you burp, have under-eye bags, wear no makeup, get periods. Guys with sisters know women are humans not magical little fairies who always look like a 10 out of 10 - and the icing on the cake is he's already expecting to find your hair everywhere.

3. They know women are slightly dramatic

You don't need to explain your mood changes are due to hormones, he already knows, he has a sister who loved him one minute and wanted to fight him the next. Cried during every movie even if it wasn't sad. Laughed at nothing. It's safe to say he knows how to roll with the punches.

And listen, before you come for me because your old mate Chase with the three sisters broke your heart last year, remember while women can fix basically everything, there are still men with sister/s who will go rogue, break your heart, stomp on it and light it on fire.

But don't focus on the negatives because the positives outweigh them.

I reached out to my favourite psychotherapist and relationship counsellor Kyle MacDonald to find out if men with sisters are more likely to be empathetic and understanding and while he said there isn't a lot of research on the topic, he did find a study published on The Conversation that found siblings can make you more empathetic.

The study found that "As long as one sibling is empathic, the other one benefits."

I put this theory to the test by diving into my dating archive and found it really is true.

One day I asked my "situationship" what his thoughts were on me getting my lips done (Kylie Jenner kind of filler obviously), the kind caring lad, who happened to have a sister and therefore knew all about insecurity issues, said: "You don't need them, you look beautiful as you are, but if you want filler and it'll make you happy, you should get it."

My heart? Melted. My esteem? Boosted. My bank account? Empty because I went and got them done anyway. Kind words have nothing on the pressures of society, but the thought was there and that is quite literally all that matters.

So next time you're doing an FBI deep dive on your new love interest or you're sitting opposite them at dinner, be sure to ask all about those sibling relationships in their life.

And if he's got no siblings, you can fall back on this hot tip from Kyle: "I think the best advice when dating a man is to ask him about his relationship about his mother - listen carefully you'll hear everything you need to know ..."