The Dating Diaries: What hit Netflix show The Bold Type taught me about love

The Bold Type follows the stories of three different young women navigating life in New York. Photo / @theboldtypetv

OPINION:

This week was tough. I've had the worst writer's block and I blame it on the fact I've been obsessed with a new Netflix show. Between the fabulous careers, sexy men, boss women and shots of tequila, it's literally the only thing on my mind.

If you haven't come across (and binged) The Bold Type on Netflix, what are you doing with your life? This baby is the answer to the Gossip Girl-sized hole in your heart and I promise I'm not exaggerating.

When they created The Bold Type they used a cup of career women, a tablespoon of sexual liberation and a double dose of supportive female friendships and covered it with a layer of utterly relatable icing. It's everything, and I mean everything you need to fill a lazy Sunday.

With four seasons, currently filming their fifth, The Bold Type follows the lives of three New York-based women Kat, Jane, and Sutton, who are building careers, finding love and learning how important their voices are.

Everything about this show screams female empowerment, think SATC x Gossip Girl but way more relatable (eg none of the girls are ridiculously rich or famous) and every love lesson they learn is 100 per cent relevant. So, since this is a dating column, I thought there would be nothing better than discussing the love lessons The Bold Type taught me.

Kat is experimental and I don't mean that lightly. The status quo is literal gibberish to her. She describes herself as a "lover of people" and after an unexpected, serious relationship with a woman, she rebounds by bringing the hook-up culture theory to life. Nothing is off limits … not gender, and certainly not sex positions.

Love lesson: Love is ever changing. It's not one size fits all, heck, it's not even one size fits you. Don't be afraid to explore all it has to offer.

Jane isn't risky when it comes to her love life - she is certain of what she wants. She may sprinkle a few hook-ups throughout the show's four seasons but ultimately Jane is a woman who loves stability and would pick a boyfriend over a FWB. However, she isn't a doormat and she definitely isn't scared to be single. She knows who comes first.

Love lesson: Quality not quantity my loves, oh, and love yourself first and foremost.

Sutton, oh Sutton, I didn't like her at first, but she really grew on me with her silly nature. Sutton loves with passion. Throughout the series we saw her fall in love with both Richard and her styling career. She fought hard to keep them in her life and there were a few grand gesture moments but no matter what happened, Sutton always saw the lighter side of life.

Love lesson: Fight for what you want but remember life isn't meant to be taken too seriously - don't forget to laugh.

I really want to go further into the lessons the show has to offer about all types of love, from first love to forbidden love, complicated love and rekindled love but I've run out of words and honestly, that's a column in itself.

So here's a parting note: The Bold Type perfectly portrays the hardships of navigating love in your 20s but it also shows that everything works out as long as you believe in yourself and you have a strong group of friends.

If you're feeling bored this weekend and need a rom-com series that will leave you with an ear to ear grin but won't make you desperately want a boyfriend, I would highly recommend The Bold Type.