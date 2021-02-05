The Dating Diaries: Three reasons to celebrate Galentine's Day

It's 11 years since Queen Leslie Knope invented Galentine's Day. Photo / NBC

OPINION:

Couples are becoming overly lovey-dovey in a "wow I didn't realise how single I was until I saw him talk about his girlfriend with IRL emoji heart eyes" way, which can only mean one thing.

Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching and if you're hooked on smexy Lexie from this season's Bachelorette and feeling envious because you don't have 22 hot lads fighting for your attention - I have the solution for you.

The 13th and 14th of February are the loveliest days of the month, and I refuse to be told otherwise.

But wait, while you might think the number 13 is unlucky, this month there is an exception because it's Galentine's Day.

Galentine's Day, thanks to the Feminist Queen Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation, is turning 11 years old this year and was invented with the sole purpose of "ladies celebrating ladies".

The Urban Dictionary definition is:

"February 13th, the other half of Valentine's Day, when you celebrate your love for your lady friends! Single or no."

Forget about the clichéd heart chocolates, the red roses and cheap perfume from the man in your life, because this day is to celebrate your gal pals, the gifts that keep on giving. It comes the day before Valentine's Day because Leslie takes her code very seriously: "Hoes before bros, uterus before duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries."

It is the best holiday and, in my opinion, created 2010 years too late.

Stop rolling your eyes because it seems like another American gimmick to have an excuse for a holiday and let me hype you up with three reasons to jump on board the Galentine's Day train:

1. It is a day to show love and appreciation to your best gal pals

2. It is a great reason to be in a room without men for a couple of hours

3. It gives you an excuse to have a party

If you're new to the concept of Galentine's Day, it's all about hanging out with your kickass friends. It's also on a Saturday so you don't have to drag your sorry, tired, hungover self out of bed the next day for work. And if you're still not convinced, it means champagne breakfast in the sun, dressed up like you're about to go to the Melbourne Cup (or in your very cute and comfortable clothes, no judgment here).

However, if champagne in your OJ isn't really your vibe there are plenty of other ways to celebrate those beautiful 24 hours, because simply getting your girl gang (that rivals Taylor Swift's) together is enough.

Female friendships are important, empowering, and longer-lasting than a cheap bottle of Brittany Spears Curious perfume from 2004 and that's why I'm such a big fan of Galentine's Day.

If we can celebrate our boyfriend/husband/lover/partner, why not our favourite ladies?