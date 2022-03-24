Lillie Rohan on the top four signs that indicate you are in friend-zone territory. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

If you have ever found yourself falling into the Casanova trap and constantly forcing signs that simply aren't there, I'm sorry to say, but you might be knee-deep in the friend zone.

I wish more than anything this was satire because most of us don't enjoy what the friend zone has to offer but unfortunately, the romance rug is pulled out from under us more than we would like to admit and the reason for it can be as simple as "I'm just not attracted to them like that."

An absolute stab to the heart if I've ever heard one but a pretty valid reason nonetheless.

If the attraction isn't there, it's not there, there is no point forcing it - unless you're on Married At First Sight, in which case, carry on for the sake of reality TV.

But for all my normal folk, if you're hiding under the covers with a sneaky suspicion that your crush views you as nothing more than a mate and you want some validation, here are four signs you might be on the money.

1. They talk about love interests that aren't you

If you're feeling all blues and no clues, let me help you out, your crush talking about how much they fancy Jess from accounting is the ultimate sign you are sitting smack bam in the friend zone.

No one, absolutely no one in the dating world would risk ruining things with their potential love interest by discussing how hot they think another person is. Unless they have the maturity level of an 18-year-old and think making the person they fancy jealous is a tried and true flirting method. It's not.

If your conversations with your crush more often than not involve a mention of Jess or any dates they have been on, it's pretty likely they don't see you as a potential romance and see you as more of a good pal they can trust.

2. They haven't made a move when you're alone together

It doesn't get any clearer that you're in the friend zone than when you are alone with your crush, a mere millimetre away from each other and there is no hand-holding, smooching or blush-inducing flirting.

Talk about a hit to your ego.

If there is one thing humans are bad at it's hiding their feelings from someone they're attracted to. Your body literally betrays you and even the slightest move like a hair twirl or a teeth-baring smile is enough for the person to subconsciously know that there is some attraction there.

So if you have an interaction with your crush and there are none of the usual attraction pointers like giggling, nervous fidgeting, smiling, eye contact or accidental touches it could mean your crush is just not that into you.

3. Friends with benefits

There is no worse scam than realising the person you're sharing a bed with every few days only views you as a friend.

"But friends don't see each other naked!" You find yourself screaming to your inner circle when you realise you aren't going to live sexily ever after with McDreamy and it's true, friends don't usually see each other naked, let alone touch each other naked but tag "with benefits" on the end of that brutal seven-letter word and suddenly those nakey hangouts are completely justified.

A couple of ways to tell if you're in a FWB situation is if your conversations never lead to discussing your future together, they refer to you as their mate or worst of all, they never take you home to meet their mum on a Sunday.

4. Non-affectionate nicknames

When it comes to nicknames there are ones that warm your heart and ones that crush it and "mate", "pal", "dude" and "bro" are the crushers. Because the minute one of them leaves the mouth of the person you've spent hours upon hours crushing on you know you've secured your spot in the friend zone.

The solidifying moment is unfortunately one you won't forget easily because the future you've been daydreaming about with this person is gone burgers. You are now officially a friend in their eyes.

If you've related to at least three of these signs, chances are you're in the friend zone, sorry babe. But the good news is it doesn't always mean the end of the road for you and your crush. A lot of successful relationships start off as friendships after all.