Looking for a place to perch up with a pint? Or hang out with your mates? Or watch the rugby? Here is a guide to the most iconic pubs in Auckland - researched and reviewed by those who know best.

When it comes to iconic haunts that pour a good pint, Auckland has no shortage of pubs and bars to keep its frequenters feeling warm and fuzzy. But which ones are a notch above the rest?

From old-as-time institutions with decades of stories on their barstools to newer establishments that have asserted themselves as favoured drinking holes among the masses, we list the very best spots in Auckland for a tipple and a good yarn.

City Centre

The Empire

A favoured drinking taunt for all city-based media buffs, The Empire has solidified itself as the hub for after-work drinks. Come Friday, the place is swarming with suits, ties and office secrets and is brought to life with the buzz of another workday done and dusted.

137 Victoria Street West, Auckland CBD

Vultures Lane

Gaining its name from the “vultures” that once hung out on Vulcan Lane, the establishment has a better reputation than its moniker lets on. With 28 beers on tap that routinely rotate to keep regulars on their toes, it boasts not only a great array of options for thirsty passers-by but also a little piece of Auckland history. Formerly the Cleave’s Building, it was a printing and publishing house in 1889.

10 Vulcan Lane, Auckland CBD

The Corner in Remuera - and its crackling fireplace.

The Corner

Looking for a quintessential British pub experience minus the flight across the equator? Look no further than The Corner. Nestled in Remuera, The Corner is renowned for its hearty food, atmospheric fireplace and undeniable English charm - just what the winter weather ordered.

602/604 Remuera Road, Remuera

Danny Doolans

A self-acclaimed legend in the Auckland bar scene, Danny Doolans brings Irish spirit to the Viaduct. With daily live band performances, Irish beer on tap and a reputation that sees it frequented at least once while taking on a city night bender, this drinking hole has earned itself icon status and is more often than not stuffed to the brim.

204 Quay Street, Auckland CBD

Malt Public House

Grey Lynn’s Malt is a pub that can do no wrong. With its lively annual Oktoberfest celebrations, cheap chicken wing specials and seasonal offerings (the mulled wine is unparalleled). Enjoy it all in the pub’s lantern-decorated courtyard. Malt is a local favourite for a good reason - it’s a pub that pubs well.

442 Richmond Road, Grey Lynn

The Cav

Behold. The Cav. Named after a Belgian sandstone cavalier that sits on a keg above the bar and favoured by the likes of Aquaman star Jason Momoa, this 130-year-old pub is anything but ordinary. It was not only once owned by John Campbell in 1897 but is rumoured to have been the birthplace of rugby league after a meeting was held at the pub to develop the league’s code in 1910. Its colourful past owes to its bustling personality, just another reason this drinking spot is a popular choice among city slickers.

68 College Hill, Freemans Bay

Hotel Ponsonby's moody bar. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hotel Ponsonby

A classic haunt for all the 1011 dwellers, Hotel Ponsonby is an elevated establishment that translates traditional pub features through a modern scape. Hugo Baird’s elegant take on pub grub (complemented by a stocked-up bar and cosy ambience) sees it packed on weekends and raved about accordingly.

1 Saint Marys Road, St Marys Bay

North

Northcote Tavern

One of the most iconic - and oldest - drinking establishments on the Shore, the Northcote Tavern has the perfect balance of history and beer to mark itself in our good books. Winter blues are warmed up by the fireplace, summer heat is cooled down in the beer garden and good times are had all year round.

37 Queen Street, Northcote Point, Northcote

The Elephant Wrestler

It may not be an old pub but the Elephant Wrestler is certainly iconic thanks to its devoted legion of visitors. Why does the Takapuna establishment garner such a dedicated following? Its large, open space could be a factor as well as its signature events - Abba bottomless brunch anyone? But perhaps it’s an unexplainable charm that The Elephant Wrestler seems to ooze any night of the week that keeps locals pouring through the door.

138 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna

The Postman’s Leg

While its name may raise some questions, the pub’s reputation is indisputable. The Postman’s Leg has a little bit of everything for everyone, from a sandpit for the kids to a sun-drenched courtyard for the work-from-homers - and nachos that leave a good taste in everybody’s mouths.

43-51 Downing Street, Glenfield

The iconic Kentish Hotel in Waiuku.

South

The Kentish Hotel

Built in 1851, the Kentish Hotel is New Zealand’s oldest continuously licenced pub and its heritage is a big contender in its allure. Its white and green exterior invites drinkers and diners inside and its array of drink and food options sees them stay far longer than they intended.

5 Queen Street, Waiuku

Murphy’s Law

Murphy’s Law, established as the Ye Old Jolly Farmer Inn in 1926, is just like any traditional pub - apart from having a bottle store, motor home park and function centre on site. A hub of constant bustle, the institution can do indoor and outdoor dining well and brings all sorts of people together over a drink, as iconic bars usually do.

200 Great South Road, Drury

East

Hallertau

When you pop into Hallertau for a drink, you know exactly what you’re going to get - a good time. With two locations in Clevedon and Riverhead, the pub offers house-made beers, a warehouse-style layout and hearty food dishes, to ensure you stay there all day, and then all night.

26 Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, Clevedon and 1171 Coatesville Riverhead Highway

West

The Hangar

If you find yourself out West, slip into The Hangar for a bite, a beer and a boisterous time. Whether it be their $19 lunches, their extremely generous happy hour or their hilarious quiz night hosted by Donna Brookbanks, there are many ways the pub gets punters through the door - but staying is something most do by their own accord.

104 Central Park Drive, Henderson

New Zealand's oldest riverside tavern, The Riverhead. Photo / @theriverheadnz

Rodney

The Riverhead

New Zealand’s oldest riverside tavern, The Riverhead has been bringing traditional pub culture to its locals for 160 years. Its Portage Bar is filled with pool tables, tall drinks and animated banter, and the establishment’s beer garden is home to many a tall story being told.

33 York Terrace, Riverhead

