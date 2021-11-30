Testing 1,2,3... The new RTDs for summer

Zangria. Photo / Supplied

A new wave of boozy sodas have landed just in time to beat the heat.

Kombucha with a kick

If you like your booch with a little more buzz, the hard kombucha Beach Booch is the one for you. Launched in three beach-inspired flavours, this new range offers a refreshing drink with a 5 per cent kick – similar to a beer. The 90 Mile Booch is grapefruit and ginger, Raglan Booch is berry, lemon and sage, and Ocean Booch contains peach and chilli. Beech Booch is $5.49 a can, available from Farro in Auckland, Moore Wilson's in Wellington, and online at beachbooch.co.nz

Beach Booch. Photo / Supplied

Zangria in a tin

With rose from Marlborough blended with real berry and watermelon juice, and a touch of sparkling water, Zangria is a light refreshing drop that has landed just in time for summer. It's part fizzy spritz, part fruity sangria, and will go perfectly with a picnic in the park or fish and chips at the beach. Launched by Bonnie Shum and Mitch Wiffam (Mitch has a background in Marlborough's wine industry), two independent producers, Zangria ticks the boxes for being low in sugar and a reasonable sipper at 4.8 per cent ABV. $29.99 for a 10-pack, puchase online at zangria.co.nz

Zangria. Photo / Supplied

Hey Hey!

NZ craft beer scene stalwart from Marlborough, Moa Brewing Co, is branching out from its reliable beer and cider output and launching into the RTD market. Hey Hey is a sparkling soda that comes in two flavours: gin with grapefruit and tonic, and vodka, peach and nectarine. Moa's focus is on unique flavour combos that you won't find elsewhere, and on delivering low sugar, and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. And the cans are bright and cheery, and summer-ready. Available in Liquorland and Henry's stores nationwide, a 10-pack retails at $27.99.