Testing 1, 2, 3... liquids to fire you up

Get your motor running with three bottles of liquid gold, sure to fire up the engines.

Coral Tree's organic apple cider vinegar

Said to be great for your gut health, apple cider vinegar (that's ACV to the wellness influencers) is hot right now. And having tried CoralTree's organic ACV, we can report that it is a tasty find (which is not easy in the world of drinking vinegars). CoralTree is a small NZ-owned business run by Zhana Baker, who was born on her dad's apple orchard and into the family business. The vinegar is raw, unfiltered and organic, and you'll see the "mother" floating about in the bottle - give it a shake before pouring to make the most of its probiotic benefits. If you can't handle a spoonful in a glass of water, just shake it into your next vinaigrette. coraltreeorganics.com

Italy's organic Engine Gin

Oof, those Italians are a stylish bunch. The Renaissance, Vespas, and now this hard-to-go-past gin, in its engine oil replica can. This gin, made in northwest Italy, is a smooth sipper – good for your tonics, but lovely alone or with a dash of vermouth. It has sage from Alta Langa, Sicilian lemon, liquorice root from Calabria and is made with spring water from the Alps. It's a London dry made from organic Italian produce - and it's a very stylish drop. $69.99 from liquor stores nationwide. engine.land

Heilala B-corp certified vanilla

Sure, it's not a drink as such. But these little bottles of liquid gold offer a huge kick of flavour, plus some environmental credentials to boot. NZ's Heilala has recently become B Corp certified, a global certification awarded to companies making a positive impact on communities and the environment. This Tauranga-based business started as an aid project using vanilla grown in Tonga and giving back to the community through education and agriculture projects, employment and emergency crisis support. It is the first vanilla company in the world to receive this recognition – so reach for it next time your baking shelf needs topping up. From $6.90 from supermarkets nationwide. heilalavanilla.co.nz