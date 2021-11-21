Testing 1, 2, 3... gut-loving goods

New Leaf kombucha bar, Grey Lynn. Photo / Supplied

Instead of busting a gut this silly season, do your tum a favour and invest in some gut bacteria-friendly goods.

Good Sh*t pre- and probiotic soda

The idea of soda and a healthy microbiome may not seem to go together. Sugar, as we know, is awful for our stomach's microbiome.

But NZ's own Good Sh*t soda has a solution. With a low sugar content (just 2.4g per 100ml), these sodas are not just refreshing and not too sweet – they're also high-fibre (with 1/3 of your daily needs), and contain both prebiotics (a dietary fibre that good bacteria in your gut can feed off) and probiotics (that's the live bacteria itself) – great for the gut. It tastes good and does good.

Good Sh*t is available in ginger, cola, citrus and berry, and is available from New World, Countdown, and eateries around the country.

NZ's Good Sh*t gut-friendly soda. Photo / Supplied

Gutsi probiotic supplements

If you want to make probiotics part of your daily routine, Gutsi offers gut health improvement in a simple once-a-day tablet. Created by microbiologists, the bacterial strains in Gutsi originate from a healthy human gut – they're actually kept in a "bacteria bank" in London.

When it comes to the health of your gut, diversity is key. Gutsi is a broad-spectrum probiotic, so it encourages that microbial diversity you want, and encourages the growth of good bacteria. That in turn supports your body's digestive activity and its ability to absorb nutrients. Buy online at gutsi.co.nz

Gutsi probiotic supplements. Photo / Supplied

New Leaf kombucha

New Leaf's all organic kombucha is available online and on tap at its Grey Lynn store. Brewed from organic tea leaves (including Earl Grey and green tea options), they also sell "hopbucha", a non-alcoholic kombucha brewed with Nelson's famous riwaka hops, kombucha kits, and bags of kava, with you want a little buzz with your booch.

Kombucha is $14 a pop, or just $12 if you're refilling. Find New Leaf at 37 Crummer Rd, Grey Lynn, and newleafkombucha.nz