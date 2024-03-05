Actor Russell Crowe (L) and Terri Irwin in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

Terri Irwin has addressed the long-standing rumour she is secretly dating Kiwi-born actor, Russell Crowe.

The mother of two lost her husband Steve Irwin in 2006 after a tragic accident saw a stingray barb pierce him in the chest. But while she hasn’t publicly dated anyone since, there has been plenty of speculation over the years she is secretly dating the Gladiator star. Now, fans finally have their answer as to whether the rumours are true.

While appearing on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show this week with her son Robert, host Kyle Sandilands quizzed Terri about her potential link to Crowe.

Chuckling in response to the question, Terri said “Have we been linked?” before adding, “I have a lot of quiet evenings with a nice, big, juicy pizza.”

Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin. Photo / Getty Images

Robert jumped in at this point adding, “Mum has been linked to something like 30 people,” he joked, “I mean, it was King Charles, it was Russell, it was everyone.”

Rumours surrounding the two have been swirling for years, with Crowe being a big supporter of Australia Zoo and was close friends with Steve before his death.

Terri has shot down the rumours multiple times over the years, telling Access Hollywood in 2017: “In all honesty, he (Russell) and Steve became friends many years ago, and after Steve passed, you find out who your true friends are. And Russell has been very loyal as a great friend.”

In 2021, she once again denied the claims, telling the Daily Mail she was “very, very single”.

Actor Russell Crowe (L) and "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin appear on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in November, 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Crowe has fuelled romance rumours in the past, having gushed about Terri in an interview, news.com.au reports.

“Terri is one of the greatest women I’ve ever met in my life, without there being implication of intimacy or whatever,” he said adding, “You know, I do love Terri Irwin, I love her kids and I love how she’s kept the memory of Steve alive, and respected the work that the two of them had begun and she’s an absolute champion.”

Crowe has been dating real estate agent Britney Theriot, 41, since November 2020, when they were spotted kissing during a round of tennis. They didn’t go public with their romance until October 2022 when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Crowe’s movie Poker Face in Italy.



