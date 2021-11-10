Terminally ill man arrested by six officers after 'mooning' speed camera

A terminally ill man was nailed to the ground and arrested by six police officers after he pulled his pants down and "mooned a speed camera".

When UK man Darrell Meekcom was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy last month he decided to draw up a list of goals to achieve before he dies.

The retired lecturer had an in-depth list of things he wanted to do, but one of them was to moon a speed camera.

On November 5, when about to pass a speed camera, he decided to take the opportunity to tick it off his bucket list.

When his wife popped into Tesco in Kidderminster to buy some bread, Darrell got out of the car and bared his bum to a mobile speed camera van.

Chuffed with his efforts, he returned home and thought nothing more about it.

But just 20 minutes later he had police banging on his door demanding to be let in.

He refused to let them in, so they raided his home before tackling him to the ground in his back garden and putting him in handcuffs.

Darrell's wife Sarah, 36, filmed the arrest on her phone.

In the footage, Darrell can be heard saying "I'm terminally ill, I won't be able to breathe like this.

"This is ridiculous – I mooned a speed camera. I mooned a speed camera."

One female officer can be heard replying: "Well that is a significant statement that you have just made to us."

The 55-year-old, who also has Parkinson's Disease and kidney problems, has since laughed off the incient.

"I'm quite happy to say that because it was one off my bucket list.

"I've just been diagnosed with multiple system atrophy. I'm terminally ill, I've got a very short time to live and it was one off my bucket list.

"Have you never wanted to moon a speed camera? Well I did."

However, despite ticking it off his list, Darrell said the arrest was overzealous for the alleged crime he committed.

"They grabbed my hands and I'm saying 'I'm not resisting, I'm giving myself up'.

"There were six of them restraining me trying to get their arms up my back.

"All this for mooning a speed camera. My release from custody notice also says dangerous driving which is also ridiculous.

"I drove off when the speed camera van started taking my details but I assure you there was nothing dangerous about it. It's honestly all just baffling.

"Even when I calmly explained the situation they carried on restraining me and cuffing me from behind.

"They did not even provide care for me when I was in custody despite my various conditions and suffering a blow to the head.

"I did not resist arrest once and I felt the response was completely disproportionate in the circumstances.

"I feel it was an abuse of police power and privilege."

He was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and dangerous driving and released on bail.