Patrick Pespas and Sam Lipman-Stern, in Telemarketers.

Reviewers Zanna Gillespie and Greg Bruce watch Telemarketers.

SHE SAW

The HBO three-part documentary Telemarketers is like a patchwork quilt made from dirty old rags, some that were probably used as makeshift tourniquets by heroin addicts, woven together into an unexpectedly lovely quilt. The first two episodes of the series, which attempts to expose corruption within the fundraising telemarketing game, are made up almost entirely of shoddy camcorder footage by aspiring film-maker, 9th grade dropout and probable drug addict, Sam Lipman-Stern. Throughout those first two episodes, my assumption was that a big-name producer or genius editor had got their hands on the footage and crafted it into a compelling story because the erratic and unreliable subjects of this film certainly couldn’t have done it. But the truth is something much more inspiring.

In 2001, Sam started working as a telemarketer for an organisation called Civic Development Group (CDG) after dropping out of high school at 14. His employer didn’t care that he was a dropout. They’d hire anyone as long as they had some version of the gift of the gab and a glitching moral compass. The call centre was full of convicts and drug abusers, many - including the series’ other protagonist Patrick Pespas - who were taking class A drugs while on the job, some literally passing out in their cubicles. CDG raised money on behalf of charities, primarily police organisations, but were in fact pocketing upwards of 90 per cent of the funds raised.

So Pat and Sam set out to make a documentary investigating their now former employer and the telemarketing business in general. Pat is an incredible talent. He’s missing teeth, often high and is in and out of the methadone programme, but when he gets on the phone and slickly and confidently asks people, “Can the Fraternal Order of Police count on you for support today?” you get a glimpse of everything this man could’ve been and achieved had his life taken a different path.

After years and years of on-and-off, very amateur filming, Pat goes missing - presumed dead or in jail - and the documentary is stalled. Until, and this is where my earlier assumption wasn’t entirely off-base, Sam discovers a family connection to the film industry, Adam Bhala Lough - the film’s other director - who gets The Righteous Gemstones’ Danny McBride’s production company on board, along with film-makers the Safdie brothers as executive producers. It’s resurrected.

What really gives Telemarketers heart is the return of Pat - now a born-again Christian. He’s as toothless and unstable as ever, but with a reinvigorated commitment to taking down the corrupt industry that is scamming millions of the most vulnerable Americans out of their hard-earned dollars. And it’s working. Just this week, in response to the series, Senator Richard Blumenthal vowed to take action. Certainly neither Sam nor Pat could’ve made this documentary on their own. But without them, there is nothing. These two drugged-up dropouts, written off by society, have made something pretty great.

HE SAW

When you finish this three-part documentary, you’ll want and need to take a long, hot shower with a wire brush and a range of caustic cleaning products. This is the very definition of underbelly. Almost everyone in this documentary is grimy, living in squalor, skulking around the margins of life, trying to get a cut of something they haven’t earned, trying to game the system, trying to get away with something.

The show features a wide range of criminals from drug addicts and dealers to crooked cops, murderers and the show’s centrepiece: the scammers who have built empires around misleading people in order to build enormous mansions with cellars full of overpriced wine, and ludicrously large collections of guitars which they use mostly to play unlistenable Christian rock.

Nobody comes off looking great - and that includes the series’ protagonists, who worked in the belly of the telemarketing beast prior to becoming whistleblowers.

In one particularly awkward scene, the series’ hero, the loveable Patrick J. Pespas, tries to portray himself as a struggler who’s been exploited by fat cats, but instead of sympathy, he’s met with a brutal slap-down from a government regulator who makes clear that he sees Pespas as just as complicit as anyone.

At least Pespas is now trying to do something good. Many of the people in this documentary are so irredeemably bad as to be laughable. If preternaturally gifted telemarketer, convicted murderer and crazy-eyed psychopath Tommy Bailiff is not currently in discussions for his own reality television show, that’s presumably because no producer has been prepared to risk an in-person meeting. The scenes in which Bailiff wishes death and dismemberment on people who have just refused to give him money are among some of the most compelling not just in this series, but in the history of documentary film.

Who else is bad? The cops, the cops’ unions, politicians who can’t be bothered doing anything to fix the broken system, the people who allowed this system to emerge in the first place, and possibly us, for finding all this entertaining.

The series’ only real hero is not a person at all, but an institution: journalism. Since the documentary first appeared on streaming services only a few days ago, we have seen the promise of serious change to the telemarketing industry for the first time in the many, many years that the poor and vulnerable have been misled into giving their money to the rich and musically illiterate.

Lawmakers and other powerful people have known for years about the dark goings-on in the world of telemarketing. There’s no mystery as to why it’s only now that they’re taking serious action to change it. Once again, journalism has brought a story of darkness into the light and, in doing so, has changed the world for the better.

All three parts of Telemarketers are streaming now on Neon.