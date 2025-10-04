Advertisement
Teilah Ferguson on life after a rugby injury that ended her Black Ferns dream

Rebekah Hebenton
NZ Woman's Weekly·
4 mins to read

The Hawke’s Bay star has sidelined her Black Ferns dream and made new goals. Photo / Eva Bradley

It was meant to be a regular Saturday morning match in May for Hurricanes player Teilah Ferguson. But a devastating accident, leaving her blind in one eye, dashed her dream of becoming a Black Fern and changed her life forever.

Teilah and her team, the Hawke’s Bay Tui, were in

