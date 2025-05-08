Ferguson said she was treated really well at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and received surgery that night, which highlighted “how displaced everything was” in her eye.
She said there was no chance of seeing out of it again.
She is now at home and will meet with the surgeon again next week.
“We will see what happens after that. If I have the option, I will get a nice, pretty, different-coloured eye.”
She said she “definitely” planned to stay within the game in some capacity, such as through coaching.
“The beauty of rugby is it does offer a place for everyone.
“I have been a player-coach for my club [Napier Tech] for the past two years, and that coaching aspect has taught me a lot, so maybe that is something I can dive into in the future.
“And I have a lot of different passions and I like doing a lot of different things, and although rugby is finished, it does give me some time to explore the other things I like doing that I wouldn’t otherwise have time to do.”
She said having a positive outlook was important.
“That’s the only way to get through, really, a positive outlook and some laughter in between.”