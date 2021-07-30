Teacher's 'embarrassing' discovery after finding student note

A science teacher in the US has revealed his shock after finding a note from a student on his desk at the end of the day. Photo / TikTok

A teacher has shared the "embarrassing" note a student left on his desk that revealed he had been unknowingly flashing his undies all day.

Greg Donitzen, a science teacher from the US, took to TikTok to share his horror at finding the note that explained his pants had a hole in them.

The tear, which occurred in the seam across the bottom of his beige chinos, put his blue underpants on full display.

"Embarrassing teacher stories … this happen to anyone else?" the teacher, from Washington, captioned the clip.

After appearing red-faced, Donitzen shared the note that read: "You have a hole in your pants. All the kids are talking about it."

The message was signed off with a grimacing face emoji, signalling how truly awkward the situation was for Donitzen.

Understandably, his hilarious TikTok video has gone viral, being viewed more than 1.4 million times since shared on Monday.

"OMG this is an actual nightmare, but that kid had your back," one person responded.

"That kid had your back, that's the one that deserves the free A this year," another commented.

Another said: "That kid respects you. He/She didn't like that the kids were talking about it."

Many commenters were fellow teachers, sharing their own classroom horror stories.

"I had a student come up to me after class to let me know I should stop raising my arms because I had really bad sweat stains in my pits," one woman shared.

While one wrote: "At least he told you. My kids just let me go home wondering why they were acting different."

Others pointed out the fact the note had been written on paper towel, declaring they "lost it" at that detail.

Another said the hole wasn't even big, laughing at the schoolyard "drama" of the situation.