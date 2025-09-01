Advertisement
Tauranga woman exposes misogyny, sexualised threats in construction industry

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Vanessa Crafts received sexual threats after she posted a Facebook ad challenging 'outdated' beliefs in the construction field.

When Tauranga health and safety consultant Vanessa Crafts ran a Facebook ad questioning outdated rules in construction, what she got back was a ‘flood of misogyny and sexualised threats’. One person wrote, ‘Don’t f***en come to our site unless you want to get bent over and slaughtered’. She took screenshots shared them on social media, drawing hundreds of further comments.

