Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Taonga: "Night Light" dancer Ngaere Jenkins' precious legacy from Grandma Adair

3 minutes to read
Dancer Ngaere Jenkins with pieces from the treasured sewing kit that was a gift from her grandmother two years before she died. Photo / Michael Craig

Dancer Ngaere Jenkins with pieces from the treasured sewing kit that was a gift from her grandmother two years before she died. Photo / Michael Craig

Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

Taonga: Ngaere Jenkins

My beautiful grandmother on my dad's side gave me this sewing kit in my last year of high school in Pōneke, before I was accepted into the New Zealand School of Dance.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.