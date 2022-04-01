Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Kahu

A living taonga: Sir Tipene O'Regan - New Zealander of the Year carved a path for future generations

9 minutes to read
Tā Tipene O'Regan at Awarua Marae, 2017. Photo / Courtesy of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Collection, Ngāi Tahu Archive

Tā Tipene O'Regan at Awarua Marae, 2017. Photo / Courtesy of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Collection, Ngāi Tahu Archive

By Shane Te Pou

Tā Tipene O'Regan (Ngāi Tahu) was this week awarded New Zealander of the Year, Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa, for his mahi, leadership and legacy as a force for his people in Te Tiriti

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.