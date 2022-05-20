One anti-vax father has burnt his family's expensive Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets. Photo / Twitter

An anti-vax father has gone to extreme lengths to "take a stand" against vaccines.

Doug Wood, from Phoenix, Arizona, went on Facebook to say he was burning US$3500 (NZ$5478) worth of tickets to a concert by US singer Olivia Rodrigo in protest over what he understood to be the vaccine-related rules of being allowed to attend the concert.

The anti-vaxxer filmed himself as he set fire to the tickets her bought for his daughter to go to the Good For You singer's concert in Phoenix. He threw them in the trash before launching into a speech, "Mums, dads, kids, teens, there comes a point in life where you got to take a stand," the man said.

"Take a stand for your values. It's not always the easiest thing to do.

"You don't have to be right but start taking a stand for what's right."

A Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago burned his family’s Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3,500 due to the performer’s vaccine requirement. pic.twitter.com/10dixdiu9q — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 18, 2022

He added, "You're looking at $3,500 in concert tickets to a concert that wants to control me, that wants to tell you and I what to put in our bodies.

"And the bottom line is, create a life that you are in personal control of what goes into your body.

"Don't get bullied by a system or people or anyone to do something that compromises or sacrifices exactly what you're meant to do in the life you're meant to do, in the life you're meant to lead. Take a stand, folks."

Wood was protesting against the requirements for those wanting to attend Rodrigo's Sour tour which includes concert-goers over 12 having to be vaccinated against Covid and showing proof of their vaccination status. He pointed out that other concerts did not require such entry requirements.

The video was posted by a Twitter account called Patriot Takes and it received hundreds of replies - most of which were people joking about the anti-vaxxer's extreme act. One said, "Yea, that will teach her. Dude, she already got your money!"

Another said, "He thinks a concert is trying to control him?"

One Twitter user joked "his daughters will never speak to him again."