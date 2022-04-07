10 supermarket beauty bargains better than high end: The 2022 edition

Do you often find yourself bundling beauty items into your online cart, only to be left gasping at a total bill that rivals the cost of your first car?

When weighing up splashing out $150 on an eye cream - which promises you everything but its firstborn child - are you tempted instead to just let nature have its cruel way with your under eyes?

Before you genuinely commit to the slogan tee: "My eye bags are Chanel", you might want to check out your local supermarket shelves instead.

That's right, wedged in between the tampons and men's deodorant section with scents like "Axel" and "Hard Yakka", some of the best beauty gems are hiding.

But it can be hard to know where to look and not get distracted by those larger than life sale tags and point-of-purchase placements.

So I've done the hard work for you, finding the best supermarket beauty items for 2022, as well as one returning favourite from our much loved 2021 edition.

So hold on to your bags of gluten-free flour and $19 block of cheese, because this trip to the supermarket might be your best one yet.

Nivea Coconut & Monoi Oil Body Lotion - $10.99

Nivea Oil Infused Lotion. Photo / Supplied

"I do not have time for this, I do not have time for you!" You might be forgiven for mistaking these words for those of fake heiress Anna Delvey, but it's actually just me cracking open another bottle of lotion to find it's lacking any redeeming qualities.

In my 2021 piece, I spoke about my love for the Nivea Naturally Good Avocado lotion and while I stand by those comments, this new release from Nivea has taken the cake - a very delicious coconut cake.

It goes on like a dream and leaves zero stickiness, with a beautiful light oil base that leaves my skin feeling enriched and hydrated all day.

Essano Gel Foaming Cleanser Hydrating Rosehip - $16

Essano Rosehip Cleanser. Photo / Supplied

I've said it once and I will say it again: this is the best face wash of all time. Of all time.

It's luxe and it takes off makeup like a dream, plus it's gentle enough to use on the most sensitive of skin but hardworking enough to leave you feeling perfectly cleansed.

I use this $16 gem as my first cleanse of the night (you simply must know the luxury of a double cleanse in this lifetime) and am yet to find a person who remains unconverted after trying it. Buy it now - you won't regret it.

Loreal Revitalift Filler Facial Mask Plumping - $8

L'Oreal Replumping Mask. Photo / Supplied

I've been known to feel underwhelmed by pricey sheet masks, looking into the mirror trying to reassure myself that I absolutely see differences in my skin that make the $50 price tag worth it.

But the $8 I dropped on this face mask left me in no doubt - I had been lying to myself.

Finally, my skin was left feeling instantly hydrated and firm, which has made this mask my top pick to use on the day of a big event, or in a Covid world, a long day of Zooms.

Maybelline Colossal Go Extreme Mascara Volumizing

Maybelline Colossal Go Extreme. Photo / Supplied

If there is one question I get asked most about beauty, it's which mascara is really the best and for years I have had one answer, Maybelline Colossal.

I love a fluffy brush, I love lash separation and I love instant length and the updated Go Extreme Colossal gives me all of the things I loved about the original Colossal with a touch more drama.

Unlike the squid, this Colossal isn't so hard to find and doesn't terrify children at Te Papa with its advanced decomposition.

Bondi Sands Pure Facial Tanning Drops - $22

Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Drops. Photo / Supplied

Hear me out. While this particular product can be found at the likes of Chemist Warehouse, supermarkets still stock Bondi Sands, so it makes the list.

I have tried a lot of facial tanning products in an effort to match my highly SPF'd face with my summer skin, and have been left feeling utterly underwhelmed. My perfect combo is twice a week, 6 drops mixed into my night cream, and boom... glowing bronzed skin all year long.

Think Drunk Elephant Glow Drops, but it doesn't wash off and a bottle lasts a full year. Thank me later.

Mcobeauty Hydrating Face Serum Hyaluronic Acid And Vitamin C - $40

MCoBeauty Face Serum. Photo / Supplied

I've dropped some coin on serums with acids and vitamins with promises that rivalled wedding vows - "to have and to hold, to plump and to diminish, in wrinkles and in fine lines". - and I've been left utterly disappointed.

This $40 serum has become a cult beauty item and it's easy to see why. It does what it says it will, leaving skin more even in texture and looking glowy and healthy.

I alternate this with my high-end serums, using this one particularly on my neck and decolletage. If you think I am putting the $150 ones in my neck you are out of your damn mind.

Wet N Wild Photo Focus Foundation and Concealer - $11-$17

Wet n Wild Photofocus Concealer. Photo / Supplied

I picked both the foundation and concealer because I couldn't separate them. They are both very good and they both make promises that they keep. Long-lasting coverage - check! Conceals imperfections - check! Costs less than $17 - check!

This concealer is a real power player and is perfect for a quick undereye touch-up with great blend-ability.

If you are looking for a no-makeup makeup look, try my hack of dabbing a few drops of the foundation (you have to dab, its wand is as useless as it is confusing) in with your daily moisturiser and there you have the perfect tinted moisturiser that won't crease or budge.

Glowlab Bodywash in Blackberry & Bay

Glow Lab Blackberry & Bay Body Wash. Photo / Supplied

When I got this body wash in my Christmas stocking I was enamoured by two things: One how huge it was, and two how my family thought they could pull a swift one on me by taking up nearly all of my stocking with a gigantic bottle of body wash.

But the joke was on me because this bodywash truly rivals Jo Malone's infamous Blackberry & Bay. Its scent is luxurious but not overly fruity and packs a spicy undertone.

Now if someone could just whip up a Diptyque dupe for the supermarket shelf I would be most grateful.

Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads - $17

Garnier Reusable Eco Pads. Photo / Supplied

If you are not using reusable micellar and toner pads, then you are living in the past my friend.

Disposable is so 2020 and these eco pads are the very soft, very durable future with each pad being able to be used up to 1000 times. Just be careful in the wash because they will 100 per cent lodge themselves into the corners of your fitted sheet and you don't want to lose these treasures.

Essano Room Spray French Pear - $20

Essano Room Spray. Photo / Supplied

I understand this isn't skincare, but it's a bonus item and pear is a food (please don't eat this room spray), so on the list it goes!

French pear has long been done wrong, with sickly sweet notes being added by candle makers who were sure that's what the people want. It's not what we wanted, and that wasn't what pears smelt like.

This room spray takes French pear back where it belongs and it belongs sprayed over and over again all over my house, while I bask in its glory.