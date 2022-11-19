Andiamo head chef Raj Shetty. Photo / Michael Craig

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

Sundays for me are undoubtedly family-focused and are about spending quality time with them. It usually starts with me taking my 8-year-old son swimming, followed by brunch with my wife and him. The food is usually whipped up by us and comprises something that's comforting and soulful. My son enjoys helping me in the kitchen and thrives on creating his versions of pancakes or icing cupcakes. On other occasions, we catch up with close friends and family, where we all get our favourite dishes for everyone to try.

Why have you chosen to share this dish?

Staying in the Middle East for more than 15 years has greatly influenced my home cooking and I have incorporated many of their flavours and style into my culinary repertoire. The shakshuka is a Middle Eastern classic and is greatly enjoyed over breakfasts and brunches. It's full of flavour and very healthy and can be easily made with minimum preparation time. Also, I absolutely love dishes that can be shared and this is one of my absolute favourites!

Photo / Michael Craig

Lamb kefta and egg shakshuka

2 Tbsp olive oil

400g chopped tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 Tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp caster sugar

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper powder

4 eggs

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

Kefta

250g lamb mince

100g onion, grated

10g finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

10g finely chopped fresh coriander

5g finely chopped fresh mint

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

¼ tsp black pepper powder

1. To make the kefta: Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Shape into 50g meatballs, cover with cling wrap and keep refrigerated until ready to use.

2. Heat a skillet over high heat. Add olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, parsley, paprika, cumin, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally for 15-20 minutes until the mixture becomes a thick sauce.

3. Add kefta to the sauce, cover and cook for about 7-8 minutes until they start turning brown and just cooked through.

4. Space the keftas around the pan and gently break eggs straight into the sauce, cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes till the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

5. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with bread.