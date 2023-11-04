Sunday Kitchen: Ampersand’s Mikey Newlands + A bougie potato salad for sunny days

Mikey Newlands executive chef and co-owner of Ampersand Eatery in Orakei Village. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mikey Newlands (ex-executive chef Bracu and sous chef at The Grove) and partner Amanda Rogers (ex-maître d’ of Bracu and Sidart) are the dream team behind Ōrākei Village eatery, Ampersand. A contemporary space with views over Hobson Bay, the eatery’s relaxed atmosphere comes with an equally inviting menu. With spring having arrived, there are now some new additions to it. “We love to use herbs,” says Mikey of the new-season dishes. “They elevate a dish in so many ways - even desserts with strawberries and mint for example - and they’re great to add a splash of colour and fresh flavour.” When it comes time to cook at home, Mikey’s potato salad is a family favourite and always gets the thumbs up.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

As for many of us, Sundays are often days for friends and family. Dinner is frequently a shared meal, uncomplicated and straightforward as we’ll have a spectrum of ages and tastes. We gravitate to a single quality protein, prepared simply and complemented by lots of vegetable sides. The last thing I am aiming for on a Sunday is a busman’s holiday.

Why did you choose this dish?

I’ve been making variations of this for years, and it never fails to please - even our fussy 2-year-old. It’s so adaptable and can cater to what’s at hand - don’t have cos lettuce? Sub in iceberg. Got some capers to use up? In they go! To be successful it really needs only two things: a variety of textures and a tangy, balanced dressing.

Bougie potato salad

Serves four as a light dinner or generous side

800g gourmet potatoes

8 slices of peppered pancetta or bacon

1½ cups baby peas

1 avocado, sliced

1 shallot or small red onion, finely sliced

4 small radishes, finely sliced, add the green tops as well

2 eggs, soft boiled

1 baby cos, picked and washed

Your favourite fresh herbs, such as Italian parsley, French tarragon, dill or fennel tips, roughly torn into bite-sized pieces

Sourdough croutons (optional)

Dressing

½ cup mayonnaise (homemade or your choice)

½ sour cream (or just go all in on mayo!)

1 lemon, juiced

Dash of tabasco (optional)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

Salt & pepper

For the dressing: Mix everything together and season to taste, if you like, add the zest of the lemon as well. Any leftovers keep well for a couple of days at least.

For the salad: Simmer the potatoes in salted water until tender, at the last minute add the peas, cook 30 seconds and then drain. Allow to cool to room temp.

Grill or saute the pancetta until crispy and, if desired, reserve the rendered fat and add to the dressing.

Assembly: Add all ingredients to a bowl and toss to combine, seasoning with salt and plenty of black pepper. Taste and adjust, you may want some lemon juice.

Notes: I like to serve this on a large flat platter, that way all the colours can really pop. Our family prefers to very lightly dress this salad and serve extra dressing on the side.