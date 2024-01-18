A platter of antipasti makes summer entertaining a breeze. Photo / Getty Images

Create some cherished summer memories over a shared meal.

As the warm breeze of summer sweeps in, the easiest and most delicious way to impress friends and family at a gathering is with a wonderfully colourful and highly tempting grazing platter. This visually stunning spread of snack-friendly food has become synonymous with summer gatherings, offering a feast for the senses. Here we explore the essentials of creating the perfect grazing platter while incorporating fresh ideas and tips to make your summer entertaining truly unforgettable.

1. The foundation: Begin with a high-quality base, such as a rustic wooden board or a chic slate platter, to set the stage for your masterpiece. This provides a visually appealing canvas to complement your chosen ingredients.

2. Arrange artfully: Think of your grazing platter as a work of art. Play with symmetry and varying heights to create a dynamic and enticing display. Start with the items that take up the most room - then you can tuck smaller items around these. Any bowls are a good idea to go on first - not only do they add height and depth but can be used for items that have a liquid factor to stop leeching (think semi-dried tomatoes in oil or tinned artichokes).

3. Diverse textures and flavours: A successful grazing platter is a harmonious blend of textures and flavours. Include a variety of cheeses, cured meats, fresh and dried fruits and crunchy nuts. Mix and match sweet and savoury elements for a well-rounded experience.

4. Seasonal sensations: Embrace the flavours of the season by incorporating fresh seasonal produce. Summer offers a bounty of colour like berries, watermelon and stone fruits, providing both visual appeal and a refreshing element.

5. The cheese selection: No grazing platter is complete without cheese. The ideal is to opt for a mix of soft, hard and blue cheeses to cater to diverse palates.

6. Homemade dips and spreads: Elevate your grazing platter with homemade dips and spreads. Hummus, tzatziki, or a fruity chutney add a personalised touch. Ensure there’s a spread for every taste, from savoury to sweet.

8. Dietary considerations: Keep in mind the dietary preferences and restrictions of your guests. Incorporate gluten-free crackers, vegan cheese options and nut-free choices to ensure everyone can indulge.

10. Interactive elements: Engage your guests by adding interactive elements to your platter. Include a DIY bruschetta station, where guests can customise their own creations.

Grazing ingredient options:

Bowls of skewered mini mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and a basil leaf, drizzled with olive oil and seasoned; skewered feta squares with rockmelon cubes wrapped in a cured meat such as prosciutto; homemade or bought pates and parfaits; terrine slices; smoked mussels; smoked fish; toasted nuts; honeycomb; chutneys and pickles; cured olives; tzatziki; hummus; fresh fruit; pesto; crudites; a range of crackers and breads; bruschetta; cured meats; smoked chicken; marinated artichoke hearts; roasted skinned capsicums; caper berries; tapenade; stuffed mini peppers.

Recipes to add to your platter repertoire:

Cheese and olive biscuits. Photo / Babiche Martens

Quick pickled summer vegetables. Photo / Babiche Martens�

Smoked mackerel pate. Photo / Babiche Martens