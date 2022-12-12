How To Quick Pickle Those Leftover Vegetables

You can use any vegetables in this pickle, whatever you have an abundance of or left over in the fridge. Get these into jars now, ready for summer sandwiches, salads, or barbecues.
- Pack the vegetables into two large jars, layering them or adding randomly, filling all the spaces.
- Get the pickling liquid on the go in a large pot. Add all the seeds and black peppercorns.
- Pour in the water, vinegar, sugar and salt. Slowly bring to a simmer. Add the garlic and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Pour the hot liquid over the vegetables. Leave to cool on the bench. Cover tightly with lids and refrigerate until ready to eat. Leave for at least 2 to 3 days before starting to enjoy them.