Put this on your menu this summer, not only is it delicious but it will also feed a crowd. This dish is perfect to add to a buffet table. Marinate the day before, so all you need to do is get a person on the barbeque to finish it off.
- Into a large bowl combine the garlic, ginger, chilli, molasses, soy, oil and mint. Add the lamb, turning to cover it with liquid. Leave to marinate overnight or for a few hours.
- Preheat a barbecue to medium heat. Pat the lamb dry and place onto the heat for 10-15 minutes, turning for a further 15 minutes. Cover with tinfoil for another 10 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and sit for 10 minutes before slicing.
- Place the asparagus onto the barbecue, cooking for a few minutes and turning it until it’s brown on all sides. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl place the mango, cucumber, chilli and mint. Squeeze over the lime juice.
- Serve the lamb alongside the asparagus with a cook dollop of mango and some mint leaves.