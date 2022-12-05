Food & Drink

Your Summer Barbecue Doesn’t Get Any Easier Than This Boneless Lamb Leg Recipe

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

Put this on your menu this summer, not only is it delicious but it will also feed a crowd. This dish is perfect to add to a buffet table. Marinate the day before, so all you need to do is get a person on the barbeque to finish it off.

BARBECUE BONELESS LAMB LEG RECIPE

Makes 1 leg of lamb

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 pinch chilli flakes

¼ cup pomegranate molasses

¼ cup soy sauce

1 Tbsp oil

½ cup chopped mint

1.2kg boneless leg lamb

1 bunch of asparagus, ends snapped off

Salt and pepper, to season

1 lime, cut into wedges

Mint leaves, to serve
Salad

½ mango, cubed

¼ cucumber, cubed

½ red chilli, sliced

¼ cup chopped mint

½ lime, to squeeze
  1. Into a large bowl combine the garlic, ginger, chilli, molasses, soy, oil and mint. Add the lamb, turning to cover it with liquid. Leave to marinate overnight or for a few hours.
  2. Preheat a barbecue to medium heat. Pat the lamb dry and place onto the heat for 10-15 minutes, turning for a further 15 minutes. Cover with tinfoil for another 10 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and sit for 10 minutes before slicing.
  3. Place the asparagus onto the barbecue, cooking for a few minutes and turning it until it’s brown on all sides. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. In a small bowl place the mango, cucumber, chilli and mint. Squeeze over the lime juice.
  5. Serve the lamb alongside the asparagus with a cook dollop of mango and some mint leaves.

