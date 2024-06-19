Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Steve Braunias: The bloody experience of watching a gallbladder being removed

Steve Braunias
By
9 mins to read
Auckland general and laparoscopic surgeon John Dunn. Photo / Supplied

Auckland general and laparoscopic surgeon John Dunn. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

On Tuesday afternoon I stood around in a operating theatre in Epsom and gazed for about 40 minutes inside the abdominal cavity of a patient having her gall bladder removed. It was an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle