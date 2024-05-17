Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The life and death of a gallbladder

Steve Braunias
By
17 mins to read
John Dunn, who has removed more gallbladders than anyone in New Zealand. His tally stands at 6000.

John Dunn, who has removed more gallbladders than anyone in New Zealand. His tally stands at 6000.

Steve Braunias reports on the controversies surrounding one of the most common surgical operations in New Zealand.

Very likely right now someone somewhere in New Zealand is submitting to an exquisitely precise surgical procedure to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

86 year old Hastings gym enthusiast

86 year old Hastings gym enthusiast

86 yr old Hastings gym enthusiast Patrick O'Neil loves exercise. He says it's good for the body and good for the mind. Video / Warren Buckland